Oulton Park: Three victories for late team boss

The British Superbikes weekend at Oulton Park was very emotional and in the end with three Ducati victories. The Italian manufacturer also took a big step towards the championship title.

After the surprising death of team boss legend Paul Bird, who had already been racing with teams in the World Superbike Championship and MotoGP class, everyday life also continued for Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell from the Briton's team. For the BeerMonster Ducati team, the third last weekend of the British Superbikes was therefore not an easy one.

Nevertheless, the two talented riders managed pole position (Bridewell) and grid position 2 (Irwin) at Oulton Park on Saturday. Yamaha rider Kyle Ryde finished third in qualifying, BMW rider Leon Haslam was fourth.

The first of three races took place on Saturday evening, with Irwin, who was in second position in the championship before the race, holding the lead until the last lap. But his team mate Bridewell started some manoeuvres in the last lap against Irwin, which he finally paid for with a mistake. Thus Irwin celebrated the victory ahead of Lee Jackson (Kawasaki) and former Superbike Vice World Champion Leon Haslam. Bridewell finished ahead of Josh Brookes (BMW) in 4th place.

Race 2 at Oulton Park on Sunday was again dominated by Ducati riders Irwin and Bridewell. Bridewell led for most of the race, but when the safety car came onto the track after a crash by Storm Stacey, Bridewell made a mistake. The Englishman slowed the field down so much at the restart that some riders had to swerve and almost crashed. Nevertheless, the Ducati rider crossed the finish line first.

Bridewell, however, was given a penalty for this, which in the end dropped him back to 6th place. The beneficiary was team-mate Glenn Irwin, who collected the full points. Behind him, Lee Jackson and Kyle Ryde completed the podium. Leon Haslam and Josh Brookes finished in 4th and 5th place respectively.

From the team's point of view, the emotional weekend was rounded off with another victory. This time Bridewell was able to cheer on full points in the first event of the Showdown. Irwin finished second, one second behind his team-mate, and it was Kawasaki rider Lee Jackson who again enjoyed a podium finish - he finished all the races on the 4.33km circuit in the top three.

In the overall standings, Glenn Irwin is 0.5 points ahead of Bridewell at the top of the BSB standings with two events to go. In third place, Kyle Ryde is already 60 points behind Bridewell. The next race takes place at Donington Park from 29 September to 1 October.

BSB standings after 27 of 33 races:

1st Glenn Irwin, Ducati, 360.5 points

2nd Bridewell, Ducati, 360

3rd Ryde, Yamaha, 300

4th Haslam, BMW, 283

5th Jackson, Kawasaki, 280.5

6th O'Halloran, Yamaha, 276.4

7th Brookes, BMW, 250

8th Iddon, Ducati, 222

9th Vickers, Yamaha, 207

10th Nesbitt, Honda, 122.5



Here are all the results: BSB 2023