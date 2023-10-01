Donington: Ducati stars slip up, championship open

The penultimate weekend of the British Superbikes at Donington Park was hard to beat in terms of drama. The leading Ducati riders Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin fluffed and the final will bring the decision.

Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell (both BeerMonster Ducati) were separated by just 0.5 points at the top of the championship before the BSB race weekend at Donington Park. With six rounds to go before the end of the 2023 season, their rivals were already at least 60 points behind and would probably only theoretically have been in the title race if the races on the World Superbike Championship circuit had gone normally. But then everything turned out differently.

Already on Saturday, the first race took place on the 4 km long track in England. Jason O'Halloran took pole position on his Yamaha ahead of Bridewell and Leon Haslam (BMW). But the onset of rain shortly before the start of the sprint race did not make it easy for the stars of the BSB.

The preparations for the start resembled a poker game, a change to the rain tyres at the last second brought Yamaha rider Ryan Vickers the big trump card in the end. The 24-year-old took a start-to-finish victory and crossed the finish line after ten laps 3.7 seconds ahead of former World Championship runner-up Leon Haslam in second place, with Luke Mossey (BMW) third ahead of Jack Kennedy (Yamaha) and Kawasaki rider Lee Jackson.

For Ducati's top riders Irwin and Bridewell, the race ended with them one lap down in the last two places, as both were on intermediate tyres and thus had no chance.

The drama was to be even greater for the two Ducati riders. The second Donington race on Sunday saw a collision between Bridewell and Irwin. Braking for the Melbourne corner on lap 12, Bridewell braked too late and crashed into the rear of Irwin, who had previously been in the lead; both riders crashed and thus failed to score any points. Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) won the heat ahead of Haslam, Christian Iddon (Ducati) Jackson and O'Halloran.

The final race of the event was another tough one for Irwin as a technical problem ended his race on lap 1, leaving the 33-year-old without a single point. The victory went to O'Halloran, who was 6.9 seconds ahead of Christian Iddon and Josh Brookes (BMW) in second and third place on his YZF-R1. Charlie Nesbitt (Honda) and Jack Kennedy completed the top five, with Bridewell picking up another eight points in eighth to take back the overall British Superbikes lead.

Ahead of the season finale at Brands Hatch on 13-15 October, the Ducati rider now leads Irwin by 7.5 points and Ryde on the Yamaha by 35. A maximum of 105 points are still up for grabs in the last three rounds of the season, as the race winner receives 35 points in each. Theoretically, eight riders can still take home the BSB title.

BSB standings after 30 of 33 races:

1st Bridewell, Ducati, 368 points

2nd Glenn Irwin, Ducati, 360.5 points

3rd Ryde, Yamaha, 333

4th Haslam, BMW, 327

5th Jackson, Kawasaki, 324.5

6th O'Halloran, Yamaha, 317.5

7th Brookes, BMW, 292

8th Iddon, Ducati, 264

9th Vickers, Yamaha, 246

10th Kennedy, Yamaha, 155



