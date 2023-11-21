Big bang: Dakar talent switches from KTM to Kove

Mason Klein, a top rider, will be competing in the 2024 Dakar on a Chinese rally motorbike. Kove will compete with two teams in the world's toughest rally.

As the best rookie (9th place), Mason Klein was the Dakar discovery of 2022. The following year, the 22-year-old American competed in the RallyGP category for the first time as a KTM privateer and even took a stage win. At times battling for overall victory, he retired after stage 12 - he had caused a crash on the ninth day of the race and no longer knew how it happened and who he had brought down with him.

In view of his performance, Klein was considered a potential candidate for the Red Bull KTM factory team or even Husqvarna or Red Bull GASGAS. But it didn't come to that. Since July, the risk-taking Klein has been extensively testing the Kove 450 Rally in Spain and has now decided to compete in the 2024 Dakar on the Chinese motorbike!

"This is an exciting time for me. I don't know the bike perfectly yet and the Kove project is very new," said Klein in a short Instagram video. "The bike has convinced me. I've been riding it this year and I'm excited to see what we can achieve with it."

Kove Moto communicated that Klein will ride in a second team.