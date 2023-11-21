These are the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally

There are only six weeks to go until the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally. In addition to the professionals from the favoured works teams, including Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM), 49 participants will be tackling the toughest rally for the first time.

The list of participants for the Dakar 2024 is still provisional, if only because a lot can still happen between now and the start on 5 January. Riders have often had to cancel due to illness or injury or because their bikes were beyond repair after training crashes. If nothing like this happens, 137 brave men and women will set off on their journey to conquer the toughest rally with its almost 7900 kilometres.

German-speaking representatives are also taking part: the Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) and Sebastian Bühler (Hero) are works riders, while their compatriots Tobias Ebster and Mike Wiedemann (both KTM) are taking part as privateers. Ebster is one of 49 rookies at the 46th Dakar edition.

On the motorbike side, the Dakar is colourful and ranges from Fantic to Yamaha. Yamaha has the smallest contingent with two bikes, followed by Fantic and Sherco with three bikes each and Hero with four. The Chinese manufacturer Kove, which will be equipping six riders, will also be taking part for only the second time.

In addition to the six (!) Honda factory riders, only two other participants will be using the products of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer. The majority of the participants rely on motorbikes from the Pierer Mobility Group: GASGAS (11), Husqvarna (30) and KTM (70).

In terms of countries, the distribution is just as clear: Most of the participants have a French (29) or Spanish (18) passport. No other country has more than eight participants. In total, riders from 36 different nationalities are taking part in the Dakar 2024.

The provisional list of participants for the Ralllye Dakar 2024
Start no. Name (nation) Brand Team
1 Luciano Benavides (ARG) Husqvarna Husqvarna Factory Racing
2 Toby Price (AUS) KTM Red Bull KTM Factory
4 Sam Sunderland (GBR) GASGAS Red Bull GASGAS Factory
5 Daniel Sanders (AUS) GASGAS Red Bull GASGAS Factory
7 Pablo Quintanilla (CHL) Honda Honda Monster Energy Honda
9 Ricky Brabec (USA) Honda Monster Energy Honda
10 Skyler Howes (USA) Honda Monster Energy Honda
11 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHL) Honda Monster Energy Honda
14 Sebastian Bühler (DEU) Hero Hero Motosports
15 Lorenzo Santolino (ESP) Sherco Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
16 Romain Dumontier (FRA) Husqvarna Team Dumontier Racing
17 Paolo Lucci (ITA) KTM Bas World KTM
18 Bradley Cox (ZAF) KTM Bas World KTM
19 Rui Gonçalves (PRT) Sherco Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
20 Harith Noah Koitha Veettil (IND) Sherco Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
21 Jacob Argubright (USA) KTM Duust Rally Team
22 Michael Docherty (ZAF) KTM Bas World KTM
23 Martin Michek (CZE) KTM Orion - Moto Racing Group
24 Toni Mulec (SVN) KTM Bas World KTM
25 Mohammed Balooshi (ARE) KTM Mx Ride Dubai
26 Konrad Dabrowski (POL) KTM Duust Diverse Racing
27 Joaquim Rodrigues (PRT) Hero Hero Motosports
28 Mathieu Doveze (FRA) KTM Bas World KTM
29 Neels Theric (FRA) Kove Kove
30 Antonio Maio (PRT) Yamaha Yamaha Portugal
31 Maciej Giemza (POL) Husqvarna Orlen Team
32 Kyle Mc coy (USA) KTM American Rally Originals
33 Jan Brabec (CZE) KTM Strojrent Racing
34 Emanuel Gyenes (ROU) KTM Autonet Motorcycle Team
36 Mario Patrao (PRT) KTM Credito Agricola
37 Jerome Martiny (BEL) Husqvarna Anquety Motor Sport
38 Eduardo Iglesias Sanchez (ESP) KTM Team Benergy Rally
39 Benjamin Melot (FRA) KTM Team Esprit KTM
40 Javi Vega (ESP) Yamaha Pont Grup - Yamaha
41 Diego Gamaliel Llanos (ARG) KTM Xraids Experience
42 Adrien van Beveren (FRA) Honda Monster Energy Honda
43 Milan Engel (CZE) KTM Orion - Moto Racing Group
45 Sunier Sunier (CHN) Kove Kove
46 Ross Branch (BWA) Hero Hero Motosports
47 Kevin Benavides (ARG) KTM Red Bull KTM Factory
49 Cesare Zacchetti (ITA) Kove Kove Italia
50 Abdullah Al Shatti (KWT) KTM Mx Ride Dubai
51 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil (ESP) Husqvarna Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte
52 Matthias Walkner (AUT) KTM Red Bull KTM Factory
53 Thomas Kongshoj (DNK) Husqvarna Joyride
55 Zakeer Yakefu (CHN) KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
56 Simon Marcic (SVN) Husqvarna Jp1 Kews Dakar Rally
57 Tommaso Montanari (ITA) Fantic Fantic Racing Rally
59 Francisco Arredondo (GTM) KTM Bas World KTM
60 Xavier Flick (FRA) Kove Kove
61 David Pabiska (CZE) KTM Sp Moto Bohemia
62 Jeremy Miroir (FRA) Fantic Fantic Racing Rally
63 Jaromir Romancik (CZE) KTM Orion - Moto Racing Group
64 Romain Duchene (FRA) KTM Team Gp Motors
65 Guillaume Chollet (FRA) KTM Xraids Experience
66 Yoshio Ikemachi (JPN) KTM Bas World KTM
67 John William Medina Salazar (CHL) KTM Xraids Experience
68 Tosha Schareina (ESP) Honda Monster Energy Honda
69 Cesar Rojo (ESP) KTM Bas World KTM
70 Dusan Drdaj (CZE) KTM Orion - Moto Racing Group
71 Francesco Catanese (ITA) Honda Tuttogru
72 Philippe Gendron (FRA) KTM Nomade Racing
73 Charan Moore (ZAF) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
74 Michael Jacobi (FRA) GASGAS Môleagriforest/Comasmotos
75 Zhang Min (CHN) KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
76 Jeanloup Lepan (FRA) KTM Duust Diverse Racing
78 Zhao Hongyi (CHN) KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
79 Amaury Baratin (FRA) KTM Horizon Moto 95
80 Alexandre Azinhais (PRT) KTM Club Aventura Touareg
81 Fang Xiangliang (CHN) Kove Kove
82 Garcia Albert Martin (ESP) Husqvarna Pedrega Team
83 Fabien Domas (FRA) GASGAS Nomade Racing
84 Tiziano Interno (ITA) GASGAS Rally Pov
85 Thierry Bethys (FRA) Honda Tb Racing
86 Charlie Herbst (FRA) KTM Team All Tracks
87 Libor Podmol (CZE) Husqvarna Podmol Dakar Team
88 Joan Barreda (ESP) Hero Hero Motosports
89 Ardit Kurtaj (AUS) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
90 Lois D'abbadie (FRA) Husqvarna Nomade Racing
91 Mike Wiedemann (DEU) KTM Wiedemann Motorsports
92 David Mabbs (GBR) Husqvarna Vendetta Racing Uae
93 David Mcbride (GBR) Husqvarna Vendetta Racing Uae
94 Oran O'Kelly (IRL) KTM Vendetta Racing Uae
95 Dominique Cizeau Girault (ESP) KTM Xraids Experience
96 Tobias Ebster (AUT) KTM Kini Rally Racing Team
97 Juan Puga (ECU) KTM Jp1 Kews Dakar Rally
98 Mason Klein (USA) Kove Korr Offroad Racing
99 Juan Santiago Rostan (ARG) GASGAS Xraids Experience
100 Stuart Gregory (ZAF) KTM Stuart Gregory
101 Martin Prokes (CZE) KTM Orion - Moto Racing Group
102 Bartlomiej Tabin (POL) Husqvarna Orion - Moto Racing Group
103 Ashley Thixton (ZWE) KTM Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
104 Jeremie Gerber (FRA) KTM Tldracing
105 Julien Dalbec (FRA) KTM Nomade Racing
106 Jerome Bas (FRA) KTM Team Universal Ride
107 Vasileios Boudros (GRC) Husqvarna Dna Filters - Enduro Greece
108 Ashish Raorane (IND) KTM Xraids Experience
109 Mohamed Said Aoulad Ali (MAR) KTM Club Aventura Touareg
110 Jane Daniels (GBR) Fantic Fantic Racing Rally Team
111 Yael Kadshai (ISR) GASGAS Nomad Racing
112 Gioele Meoni (ITA) KTM Dakar 4 Dakar
113 Sebastian Alberto Urquia (ARG) KTM Xraids Experience
114 Beltri Llibre (ESP) GASGAS All1 Team
115 Josep Pedro Subirats (ESP) Husqvarna All1 Team
116 Xavier Pes Bosck (ESP) GASGAS All1 Team
117 Josep Marti Suñer (ESP) GASGAS All1 Team
118 Fernando Conde Targa (ESP) KTM All1 Team
119 Javier Amat de Caralt (ESP) GASGAS All1 Team
120 Joris Van Dyck (BEL) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
121 James Simonin (FRA) Husqvarna Nomade Racing
122 Abdulhalim Almogheera (SAU) KTM Haleem
123 Fabio Lottero (ITA) KTM Touareg Ibiza - Eivissa Esports
124 Kerim Fitz-Gerald (ZAF) KTM Bas World KTM
125 Iader Giraldi (ITA) KTM Zeranta
126 Mario Garrido (ESP) KTM Pedrega Team
127 Ronald Venter (ZAF) KTM Nomade Expert Mining Solution
128 Max Bianucci (FRA) Husqvarna Nomade Racing
129 Sébastien Herbet (FRA) Husqvarna Team Dumontier Racing
130 Javier Campos Dono (ESP) KTM Joyrace / Acampos
131 Anthony Fabre (FRA) KTM Team Raf
132 Andy Beaucoud (FRA) Husqvarna Team Raf
133 Bruno Leblanc (FRA) KTM Undakarpourdelespoir
134 Isaac Feliu (ESP) KTM Twintrail Racing Team
135 Carles Falcon (ESP) KTM Twintrail Racing Team
136 Weston Carr (USA) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
137 Gwen Backx (BEL) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
138 Pierre Saeys (BEL) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
139 Modestas Siliunas (LTU) KTM Ag Dakar School - Itcc
140 Bruno Miguel Bernardes Santos (PRT) Husqvarna Xraids Experience
141 Vincent Biau (FRA) Husqvarna Vb X Kray&Co
142 Stefan Svitko (SVK) KTM Slovnaft Rally Team
143 Hector Guerrero (MEX) Husqvarna Pedrega Team
144 Fabian Von thuengen (URY) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
145 Ganzorig Chuluun (MNG) Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
146 Gad Nachmani (PRT) KTM Club Aventura Touareg
147 Mathieu Girard (FRA) KTM Nomade Racing
148 Tomas De gavardo (CHL) KTM Bas World KTM