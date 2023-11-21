These are the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally

There are only six weeks to go until the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally. In addition to the professionals from the favoured works teams, including Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM), 49 participants will be tackling the toughest rally for the first time.

The list of participants for the Dakar 2024 is still provisional, if only because a lot can still happen between now and the start on 5 January. Riders have often had to cancel due to illness or injury or because their bikes were beyond repair after training crashes. If nothing like this happens, 137 brave men and women will set off on their journey to conquer the toughest rally with its almost 7900 kilometres.

German-speaking representatives are also taking part: the Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) and Sebastian Bühler (Hero) are works riders, while their compatriots Tobias Ebster and Mike Wiedemann (both KTM) are taking part as privateers. Ebster is one of 49 rookies at the 46th Dakar edition.

On the motorbike side, the Dakar is colourful and ranges from Fantic to Yamaha. Yamaha has the smallest contingent with two bikes, followed by Fantic and Sherco with three bikes each and Hero with four. The Chinese manufacturer Kove, which will be equipping six riders, will also be taking part for only the second time.

In addition to the six (!) Honda factory riders, only two other participants will be using the products of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer. The majority of the participants rely on motorbikes from the Pierer Mobility Group: GASGAS (11), Husqvarna (30) and KTM (70).

In terms of countries, the distribution is just as clear: Most of the participants have a French (29) or Spanish (18) passport. No other country has more than eight participants. In total, riders from 36 different nationalities are taking part in the Dakar 2024.