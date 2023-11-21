These are the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally
The list of participants for the Dakar 2024 is still provisional, if only because a lot can still happen between now and the start on 5 January. Riders have often had to cancel due to illness or injury or because their bikes were beyond repair after training crashes. If nothing like this happens, 137 brave men and women will set off on their journey to conquer the toughest rally with its almost 7900 kilometres.
German-speaking representatives are also taking part: the Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) and Sebastian Bühler (Hero) are works riders, while their compatriots Tobias Ebster and Mike Wiedemann (both KTM) are taking part as privateers. Ebster is one of 49 rookies at the 46th Dakar edition.
On the motorbike side, the Dakar is colourful and ranges from Fantic to Yamaha. Yamaha has the smallest contingent with two bikes, followed by Fantic and Sherco with three bikes each and Hero with four. The Chinese manufacturer Kove, which will be equipping six riders, will also be taking part for only the second time.
In addition to the six (!) Honda factory riders, only two other participants will be using the products of the world's largest motorbike manufacturer. The majority of the participants rely on motorbikes from the Pierer Mobility Group: GASGAS (11), Husqvarna (30) and KTM (70).
In terms of countries, the distribution is just as clear: Most of the participants have a French (29) or Spanish (18) passport. No other country has more than eight participants. In total, riders from 36 different nationalities are taking part in the Dakar 2024.
|The provisional list of participants for the Ralllye Dakar 2024
|Start no.
|Name (nation)
|Brand
|Team
|1
|Luciano Benavides (ARG)
|Husqvarna
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|2
|Toby Price (AUS)
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory
|4
|Sam Sunderland (GBR)
|GASGAS
|Red Bull GASGAS Factory
|5
|Daniel Sanders (AUS)
|GASGAS
|Red Bull GASGAS Factory
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla (CHL)
|Honda Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|9
|Ricky Brabec (USA)
|Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|10
|Skyler Howes (USA)
|Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|11
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (CHL)
|Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|14
|Sebastian Bühler (DEU)
|Hero
|Hero Motosports
|15
|Lorenzo Santolino (ESP)
|Sherco
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|16
|Romain Dumontier (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Team Dumontier Racing
|17
|Paolo Lucci (ITA)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|18
|Bradley Cox (ZAF)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|19
|Rui Gonçalves (PRT)
|Sherco
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|20
|Harith Noah Koitha Veettil (IND)
|Sherco
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|21
|Jacob Argubright (USA)
|KTM
|Duust Rally Team
|22
|Michael Docherty (ZAF)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|23
|Martin Michek (CZE)
|KTM
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|24
|Toni Mulec (SVN)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|25
|Mohammed Balooshi (ARE)
|KTM
|Mx Ride Dubai
|26
|Konrad Dabrowski (POL)
|KTM
|Duust Diverse Racing
|27
|Joaquim Rodrigues (PRT)
|Hero
|Hero Motosports
|28
|Mathieu Doveze (FRA)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|29
|Neels Theric (FRA)
|Kove
|Kove
|30
|Antonio Maio (PRT)
|Yamaha
|Yamaha Portugal
|31
|Maciej Giemza (POL)
|Husqvarna
|Orlen Team
|32
|Kyle Mc coy (USA)
|KTM
|American Rally Originals
|33
|Jan Brabec (CZE)
|KTM
|Strojrent Racing
|34
|Emanuel Gyenes (ROU)
|KTM
|Autonet Motorcycle Team
|36
|Mario Patrao (PRT)
|KTM
|Credito Agricola
|37
|Jerome Martiny (BEL)
|Husqvarna
|Anquety Motor Sport
|38
|Eduardo Iglesias Sanchez (ESP)
|KTM
|Team Benergy Rally
|39
|Benjamin Melot (FRA)
|KTM
|Team Esprit KTM
|40
|Javi Vega (ESP)
|Yamaha
|Pont Grup - Yamaha
|41
|Diego Gamaliel Llanos (ARG)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|42
|Adrien van Beveren (FRA)
|Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|43
|Milan Engel (CZE)
|KTM
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|45
|Sunier Sunier (CHN)
|Kove
|Kove
|46
|Ross Branch (BWA)
|Hero
|Hero Motosports
|47
|Kevin Benavides (ARG)
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory
|49
|Cesare Zacchetti (ITA)
|Kove
|Kove Italia
|50
|Abdullah Al Shatti (KWT)
|KTM
|Mx Ride Dubai
|51
|Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil (ESP)
|Husqvarna
|Melilla Ciudad Del Deporte
|52
|Matthias Walkner (AUT)
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory
|53
|Thomas Kongshoj (DNK)
|Husqvarna
|Joyride
|55
|Zakeer Yakefu (CHN)
|KTM
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
|56
|Simon Marcic (SVN)
|Husqvarna
|Jp1 Kews Dakar Rally
|57
|Tommaso Montanari (ITA)
|Fantic
|Fantic Racing Rally
|59
|Francisco Arredondo (GTM)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|60
|Xavier Flick (FRA)
|Kove
|Kove
|61
|David Pabiska (CZE)
|KTM
|Sp Moto Bohemia
|62
|Jeremy Miroir (FRA)
|Fantic
|Fantic Racing Rally
|63
|Jaromir Romancik (CZE)
|KTM
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|64
|Romain Duchene (FRA)
|KTM
|Team Gp Motors
|65
|Guillaume Chollet (FRA)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|66
|Yoshio Ikemachi (JPN)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|67
|John William Medina Salazar (CHL)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|68
|Tosha Schareina (ESP)
|Honda
|Monster Energy Honda
|69
|Cesar Rojo (ESP)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|70
|Dusan Drdaj (CZE)
|KTM
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|71
|Francesco Catanese (ITA)
|Honda
|Tuttogru
|72
|Philippe Gendron (FRA)
|KTM
|Nomade Racing
|73
|Charan Moore (ZAF)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|74
|Michael Jacobi (FRA)
|GASGAS
|Môleagriforest/Comasmotos
|75
|Zhang Min (CHN)
|KTM
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
|76
|Jeanloup Lepan (FRA)
|KTM
|Duust Diverse Racing
|78
|Zhao Hongyi (CHN)
|KTM
|Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Rally
|79
|Amaury Baratin (FRA)
|KTM
|Horizon Moto 95
|80
|Alexandre Azinhais (PRT)
|KTM
|Club Aventura Touareg
|81
|Fang Xiangliang (CHN)
|Kove
|Kove
|82
|Garcia Albert Martin (ESP)
|Husqvarna
|Pedrega Team
|83
|Fabien Domas (FRA)
|GASGAS
|Nomade Racing
|84
|Tiziano Interno (ITA)
|GASGAS
|Rally Pov
|85
|Thierry Bethys (FRA)
|Honda
|Tb Racing
|86
|Charlie Herbst (FRA)
|KTM
|Team All Tracks
|87
|Libor Podmol (CZE)
|Husqvarna
|Podmol Dakar Team
|88
|Joan Barreda (ESP)
|Hero
|Hero Motosports
|89
|Ardit Kurtaj (AUS)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|90
|Lois D'abbadie (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Nomade Racing
|91
|Mike Wiedemann (DEU)
|KTM
|Wiedemann Motorsports
|92
|David Mabbs (GBR)
|Husqvarna
|Vendetta Racing Uae
|93
|David Mcbride (GBR)
|Husqvarna
|Vendetta Racing Uae
|94
|Oran O'Kelly (IRL)
|KTM
|Vendetta Racing Uae
|95
|Dominique Cizeau Girault (ESP)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|96
|Tobias Ebster (AUT)
|KTM
|Kini Rally Racing Team
|97
|Juan Puga (ECU)
|KTM
|Jp1 Kews Dakar Rally
|98
|Mason Klein (USA)
|Kove
|Korr Offroad Racing
|99
|Juan Santiago Rostan (ARG)
|GASGAS
|Xraids Experience
|100
|Stuart Gregory (ZAF)
|KTM
|Stuart Gregory
|101
|Martin Prokes (CZE)
|KTM
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|102
|Bartlomiej Tabin (POL)
|Husqvarna
|Orion - Moto Racing Group
|103
|Ashley Thixton (ZWE)
|KTM
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|104
|Jeremie Gerber (FRA)
|KTM
|Tldracing
|105
|Julien Dalbec (FRA)
|KTM
|Nomade Racing
|106
|Jerome Bas (FRA)
|KTM
|Team Universal Ride
|107
|Vasileios Boudros (GRC)
|Husqvarna
|Dna Filters - Enduro Greece
|108
|Ashish Raorane (IND)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|109
|Mohamed Said Aoulad Ali (MAR)
|KTM
|Club Aventura Touareg
|110
|Jane Daniels (GBR)
|Fantic
|Fantic Racing Rally Team
|111
|Yael Kadshai (ISR)
|GASGAS
|Nomad Racing
|112
|Gioele Meoni (ITA)
|KTM
|Dakar 4 Dakar
|113
|Sebastian Alberto Urquia (ARG)
|KTM
|Xraids Experience
|114
|Beltri Llibre (ESP)
|GASGAS
|All1 Team
|115
|Josep Pedro Subirats (ESP)
|Husqvarna
|All1 Team
|116
|Xavier Pes Bosck (ESP)
|GASGAS
|All1 Team
|117
|Josep Marti Suñer (ESP)
|GASGAS
|All1 Team
|118
|Fernando Conde Targa (ESP)
|KTM
|All1 Team
|119
|Javier Amat de Caralt (ESP)
|GASGAS
|All1 Team
|120
|Joris Van Dyck (BEL)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|121
|James Simonin (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Nomade Racing
|122
|Abdulhalim Almogheera (SAU)
|KTM
|Haleem
|123
|Fabio Lottero (ITA)
|KTM
|Touareg Ibiza - Eivissa Esports
|124
|Kerim Fitz-Gerald (ZAF)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM
|125
|Iader Giraldi (ITA)
|KTM
|Zeranta
|126
|Mario Garrido (ESP)
|KTM
|Pedrega Team
|127
|Ronald Venter (ZAF)
|KTM
|Nomade Expert Mining Solution
|128
|Max Bianucci (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Nomade Racing
|129
|Sébastien Herbet (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Team Dumontier Racing
|130
|Javier Campos Dono (ESP)
|KTM
|Joyrace / Acampos
|131
|Anthony Fabre (FRA)
|KTM
|Team Raf
|132
|Andy Beaucoud (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Team Raf
|133
|Bruno Leblanc (FRA)
|KTM
|Undakarpourdelespoir
|134
|Isaac Feliu (ESP)
|KTM
|Twintrail Racing Team
|135
|Carles Falcon (ESP)
|KTM
|Twintrail Racing Team
|136
|Weston Carr (USA)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|137
|Gwen Backx (BEL)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|138
|Pierre Saeys (BEL)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|139
|Modestas Siliunas (LTU)
|KTM
|Ag Dakar School - Itcc
|140
|Bruno Miguel Bernardes Santos (PRT)
|Husqvarna
|Xraids Experience
|141
|Vincent Biau (FRA)
|Husqvarna
|Vb X Kray&Co
|142
|Stefan Svitko (SVK)
|KTM
|Slovnaft Rally Team
|143
|Hector Guerrero (MEX)
|Husqvarna
|Pedrega Team
|144
|Fabian Von thuengen (URY)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|145
|Ganzorig Chuluun (MNG)
|Husqvarna
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|146
|Gad Nachmani (PRT)
|KTM
|Club Aventura Touareg
|147
|Mathieu Girard (FRA)
|KTM
|Nomade Racing
|148
|Tomas De gavardo (CHL)
|KTM
|Bas World KTM