Three-time Dakar winner Metge (82 years old) dies

Three-time Dakar winner and Porsche legend René Metge died on Wednesday, 3 January 2024, at the age of 82 in his native France.

In motorsport, there is often a symbiosis between a vehicle and its driver. In Metge's case, this was unmistakably the white and blue Dakar Porsche 911 and 959 in the world-famous Rothmans livery. Metge was a chain smoker, but he smoked Gauloises and not the Rothmans brand that he had made famous.



His early forays into motorsport in the 1970s began with Formula Renault Europe, where he competed against the best Frenchmen: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay and Didier Pironi. He later became an accomplished circuit racer, becoming French Touring Car Champion in 1982 with a Rover 3500, and there were several attempts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fittingly, Metge finished on the class podium in a Porsche 911.



But it was the Dakar where Metge achieved his greatest success. The third edition of the Paris-Dakar in 1981 was Metge's first victory aboard a bright rainbow-coloured Range Rover V8. However, his greatest success would come when he joined the Porsche works team. The Dakar route was extended in 1984 and Jacky Ickx brought star power to the newly formed Porsche works team. But with all his rally-raid experience to rely on, it was Metge who would go on to glory in a 911.



His third and final success was initially characterised by sadness: The death of race founder Thierry Sabine along with four others in a helicopter crash overshadowed the 1986 race, but in time this success would cement Metge's legacy: The blue and white Porsche 959 he was piloting has become an icon of the rally world.



He took a five-year break from the Dakar, but was back at the wheel in 1994, this time in the lorry category. And over a decade later, he was still there. Metge took part in the 2003 edition with his daughter Elodie as navigator and then switched to co-driver. Metge won a total of 13 Dakar special stages over the course of his long career.



