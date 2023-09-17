After a difficult start to the season, Lucas Auer has been getting better and better in the DTM season so far. Ahead of his home race at the Red Bull Ring, the WINWARD Racing driver gives his views in an interview.

Over 130 DTM races and almost eight seasons: Austrian Lucas Auer is one of the most experienced drivers on this year's grid. A difficult start was followed by an upward curve of form with two podium finishes at the Nürburgring. The next DTM race weekend at the Red Bull Ring (22-24 September) will be a home race for the 29-year-old Tyrolean. In an interview, the Mercedes-AMG Performance driver talks about the motorsport enthusiasm in Austria, false expectations in his debut season and the challenges after his injury.

Your home race at the Red Bull Ring is coming up. What are you expecting in Spielberg?

My anticipation for the Red Bull Ring is huge! It's my absolute highlight of the season. I've usually had pretty cool home races and the Austrian fans celebrate such events. I currently have nine DTM victories. Of course, it would be outstanding to win my anniversary race at the Red Bull Ring.

What does the track in Styria have to offer?

Of course, qualifying is very important in the DTM, but there are also many overtaking opportunities at the Red Bull Ring in the race. But what clearly sets the track apart is the environment. With this perfect backdrop with the mountains and the natural landscape, everyone just feels at home. No matter whether it's a fan, an engineer or us drivers.

What role does motorsport play in your home country?

The Austrians are a motorsport-mad people. For a long time, I was the only Austrian in the DTM. I'm happy that with Thomas Preining, Clemens Schmid and me, three top drivers represent our country. I think it's impressive how many super drivers from Austria are racing in GT sport all over the world. In my home country people are proud of us athletes, I can feel that and it's great to see.

How do you rate the season so far?

Basically, I see the season in a positive light. After my accident in Daytona and the subsequent operation, it was not clear for a long time when I would be fit again. I am very happy that everything worked out in time for the start of the season. Even though I wasn't at the pre-season test and didn't do any classic preparation. The first two race weekends in Oschersleben and Zandvoort were extremely difficult for us, but afterwards we fought our way back successfully.

How do you explain this development?

I partly put it down to my injury, because the lack of preparation meant that we were only able to try out many things during the season. There are some innovations this year, among others the Pirelli tyre, which plays an important role. At the beginning, we simply lacked the experience, and we tested a few things on the set-up. At some point, it finally clicked for me and we made a real leap.

You currently have nine DTM victories. Which one means the most to you?

Definitely my debut victory at the Lausitzring in the 2016 season, because that was my breakthrough. That was a magical moment. To be honest, there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders at the time. I just knew that at some point it had to finally work out with my first DTM success. If you don't perform as a young driver, you're out sooner or later. From my point of view, that was more extreme back then than it is today, because at that time, an incredible amount of talent was coming up from behind.

You are in your eighth DTM season. What is your connection to the series?

The DTM is my sporting home. I matured into a professional racing driver here. I can still remember my first season. Back then, the grid included big names like Mattias Ekström, Timo Scheider or Gary Paffett. To see myself competing for so long now feels incredible. The DTM is the toughest GT3 series in the world. The best drivers and teams meet here. As soon as you make a mistake, you're out of the game. This competition is simply fun.

What were your expectations going into your first DTM season in 2015?

I was always a bit spoilt for success and thought that things would be similar in the DTM. I'll go in there and blow them away. But the guys made fun of me on the track. It was a completely new world for me. I first had to learn how to work in such a big team. The first races were really tough, but then I worked my way in. At the Nürburgring I was even on pole position, so I definitely had the speed.

With your experience of over 130 DTM races, what advice do you have for young drivers?

Of course you need budget in motorsport, but as a young driver you need to have more work ethic than your competitors. I'm convinced that performance always wins out in the end. That's how you get the attention of sponsors or manufacturers. If you want to make it and you have the talent, you will find a way. You also have to learn quickly from your mistakes, because you don't have forever.

