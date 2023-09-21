"The ADAC's concept with the DTM works".

Home race for the Grasser Racing Team at the Red Bull Ring. The racing team from St. Margarethen is fielding two cars in the DTM and one in the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring.

Gottfried Grasser has some busy days ahead of him. At the event on the Red Bull Ring, the team is fielding two Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 in the DTM and one vehicle in the ADAC GT Masters. In addition, countless guests have announced their arrival at the team from St. Margarethen (ten kilometres from the Red Bull Ring). "I probably won't sleep again until Monday," grins team owner Gottfried Grasser at the press conference before the race.

The team is also bringing a special eye-catcher to the home race. Lamborghini works driver Andrea Caldarelli celebrates his DTM debut with a shiny golden Hurácan GT3!

In addition to the two DTM cars, the team also competes in the ADAC GT Masters. With Lamborghini works driver Marco Mapelli and Chilean Benjamin Hites, the team is fighting to win the championship in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT3 series - the GT Masters is in its 17th season in 2023.

Gottfried Grasser: "I have enormous fun every year with what we do around the home weekend. We have a new sponsor for these races. Andrea Caldarelli is sitting in the golden car. I'm particularly pleased about that. You can see how the ADAC concept works with the DTM. The sponsors are coming, it's going in the right direction. To be among the front runners in the DTM, among all the professionals, is extremely tough. Everything has to fit together. In any case, we want to be in the top 10. In the ADAC GT Masters, winning has to be our goal."