HWA EVO - Rebirth of a true DTM classic

HWA AG has been established for many years as a manufacturer of successful racing cars and fascinating sports cars. Now the company from Affalterbach is positioning itself further as an independent vehicle manufacturer and has announced the development of the HWA EVO. The road-legal sports car is a furious reinterpretation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II - equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. Delivery of the HWA EVO, which is limited to 100 units, is expected to begin at the end of 2025.

HWA is combining its historic motorsport DNA with expertise from the present and future. The result bears the name HWA EVO and is an ultra-modern homage to one of the most famous DTM cars of all time, the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. The Evo II, of which only 500 were produced for homologation purposes, was a style icon of the early 1990s and set standards in terms of design and performance. Klaus Ludwig drove it to his first DTM title with Mercedes-Benz in 1992.

After the initial ideas to reinterpret an absolutely iconic vehicle and put it back on the road with modern technology, the first concept drawings were developed. Designers and technicians worked closely together to turn this idea into reality. The HWA EVO picks up on the design language of the classic and fills it with pioneering technologies. The HWA EVO is based on the Mercedes-Benz W201 series. The vehicle is being developed by HWA AG and produced using state-of-the-art technology in terms of drive, performance, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics and safety. The exact technical specifications are currently being finalised. The price of this extraordinary vehicle starts at 714,000 euros (plus VAT). The first units of the HWA EVO are expected to be delivered at the end of 2025. The HWA EVO embodies the present and future of HWA AG like no other vehicle. To mark the company's 25th anniversary, during which time HWA AG has grown to become a major player in the engineering and production of high-performance vehicles, HWA wants to offer its customers something very special with the HWA EVO.

A partnership is being prepared with the company CURATED for the HWA EVO project. The US company is regarded as a leader in the fields of historic sports cars and restomod vehicles and is a profound expert in the market with excellent sales expertise. HWA AG and CURATED want to combine their competences so that the HWA EVO has the best prerequisites to become a great success.

Hans Werner Aufrecht, founder of HWA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The EVO II was a style icon of the early 1990s and set standards in terms of design. Our idea was to reinterpret this design. With CURATED, we want to have a partner at our side for this project who knows the market for such vehicles inside out and believes in the HWA EVO. I think we are creating the best conditions for the HWA EVO to be successful."

Martin Marx, CEO HWA AG: "Thanks to our company's long tradition, we see the HWA EVO as a flagship project into which we can channel all our experience and expertise. This further milestone is a demonstration of our capabilities and raises the bar to a new level so that we are optimally prepared for future tasks."

Gordian von Schöning, CTO HWA AG: "With the HWA EVO, we are consistently continuing our company's orientation as a vehicle manufacturer and combining our long history with modernity. We have gladly accepted this challenge in terms of design and development and will soon be able to present a vehicle that will be unique on the market."

John Temerian, co-founder of CURATED: "With a shared appreciation for the importance of originality - and an authentic understanding of perseverance, engineering perfection and mechanical quality - HWA and CURATED are joining forces in the pursuit of new automotive perfection. This project combines state-of-the-art technology, 90s nostalgia and the thrill of driving."