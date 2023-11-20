Jürgen Freiburg uses Audi 80 Competition

Jürgen Freiburg will compete in the Touring Car Legends with an Audi 80 Competition. Freiburg is the first driver to sign up for the historic touring car series.

The touring car legends will be reorganised for the coming season. Thorsten Stadler is taking over the reins of the racing series. In future, only touring cars from the 80s and 90s will be permitted - vehicles from the 2000s are no longer eligible to compete. The racing calendar will also look different from previous years. The races with the ADAC Racing Weekend and the DTM have completely disappeared from the timetable. Under the new motto "Family and Friends - European Tour 2024", the racing series will only hold one race weekend in Germany.

The racing series has now received its first entry for 2024.

Former Nordschleife veteran Jürgen Freiburg, who was one of the fan favourites there with a VW Corrado, will once again compete in the historic racing series.

Freiburg will be driving an Audi 80 Competition, as it was entered by Audi in the legendary STW (Super Touring Car Cup) in 1994. Hans-Joachim Stuck and Dindo Capello drove the Audi works cars in the popular 2-litre racing series in '94.

Jürgen Freiburg from Nachrodt-Wiblingwerde in the Märkisch district in the Sauerland region of Germany has thus become the first participant in the Touring Car Legends to sign up for the coming sporting year and announced via social networks that he and the entire team are very excited about the planned restructuring of the racing series and are very much looking forward to competing in the family racing series.