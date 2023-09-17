Bol d'Or: Suzuki dominates, World Championship favourite YART trembles

The final of the FIM Endurance World Championship in Le Castellet is coming to a head four hours before the end of the 24-hour race. While Suzuki is in a class of its own at the front, Yamaha has to fear for success.

After the retirement of F.C.C. TSR Honda France at around 3 o'clock in the night, the Bol d'Or continued to develop in favour of Yoshimura SERT Motul. Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Etienne Masson lead the World Endurance Championship finale after 20 hours with a lead of over eight laps. For the 17-time world champion, everything looks set for a 19th success for Suzuki at the Bol d'Or.

The team of Damien Saulnier and Yohei Kato also still has theoretical chances in the World Championship, but for that to happen, the competition would have to slip up. The favourite on Sunday morning is the Yamaha Austria Racing Team with Marvin Fritz, Niccolo Canepa and Karel Hanika. The trio of riders was in second place during the long night and could thus finish with peace of mind and set their sights on the title.

However, since 6 am on Sunday morning, Mandy Kainz's team has been struggling with the technical problems on the R1. The temperature of the cooling water is rising rapidly because the cooling circuit is losing water for unknown reasons. Already three times the bike had to be brought into the pits in the morning, twice the cooling water was refilled. Due to the unscheduled stops at the crew, they lost more than 6 laps to SERT at the top. However, should the Yamaha come through in the top-10, winning the championship is not in danger.

For Team Tati Beringer with Randy Krummenacher, things were not going well after 19 hours. The Kawasaki of the French team was stranded on the side of the track in turn 6 with a lot of smoke. Hugo Clere, the Swiss rider's team mate, immediately pushed the bike back to the pits, but the prospects of a good result were gone. The KM99 team also had to struggle with problems on the Yamaha. Lucas Mahias brought the R1 back to the pits on the trailer.

So with four hours to go, Suzuki leads ahead of Yamaha and Viltais Racing Honda (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado). BMW Motorrad World Endurance with Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Jeremy Guarnoni are in fourth place, with Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (de Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc) in fifth.

Bol d'Or, standings after 20 hours:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 608 laps.

2nd YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R

3rd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

4th BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

6th National Motos Honda (S. Suchet, V. Suchet, Raymond), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

7th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R

8th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

9th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR

10th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1



Also:

20th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R.

20. 22nd Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1