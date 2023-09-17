86th Bol d'Or: YART takes World Championship title with Suzuki victory

It got exciting again at the front of the field. The CAP Endurance Team's bike left a large oil slick at the end of the Mistral straight after 20.5 hours, causing seven other riders to crash on the slippery asphalt. Among them were the leading Suzuki and the number 11 Webike Kawasaki, as well as Christian Napoli of the Motobox Kremer Racing Team. The leading Superstock team National Motos also slipped.

All the fallen riders and bikes were lucky and were able to resume the legendary race after a short stop. With the safety car staying on the track for a long time, Yoshimura SERT Motul lost only one lap on their way to Bol d'Or success. At the same time, Yamaha had to pit again to top up with water, which meant that the BMW had also passed YART. In the end, the leak problem was discovered and the temperature issue was resolved.

With 2.5 hours to go, the Metiss' engine exploded at the end of the start-finish straight of the 5.6 km track. Julien Bonnet thus laid the next oil track and caused the third safety car phase in the race.

On the track, Markus Reiterberger was particularly in the limelight after the race was released. The rider from Obingen did a double stint at the end, as his times were sometimes three seconds faster than the competitors in the top-5. The BMW team's big target? To take second place in the race from Viltais Honda (Alt, Mercado, Odendaal) so that the Belgian team could still finish second in the WRC, or even reach the World Championship should YART still drop out.

But the plan did not work out in Le Castellet: BMW had to settle for third place, as Florian Alt on the Honda was able to hold his own and thus secure another podium for the team after last year's victory at the Bol d'or.

At the front, the Suzuki trio, which in the end was only a duo because Sylvain Guintoli had to sit out with stomach problems, controlled the race. Yoshimura SERT Motul ensured the 19th success at the Bol d'Or with Black, Masson and Guintoli. In the end, it was to be the runner-up title, with BMW finishing one point behind them in third place in the World Championship.

In the end, there was a lot of celebration in the Yamaha pit. With position 4, Mandy Kainz's Yamaha Austria Racing Team won the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship. After 2009, Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolo Canepa managed to win the second title for the team from Heimschuh. For Yamaha, it is the fifth Endurance World Championship title overall, the last time GMT94 won the World Championship was in the 2016-17 season - at that time, by the way, also with Niccolo Canepa.

In the Superstock class, too, it was all about the win and the title at the same time until the very end. National Motos had to fight hard against Chromeburner Rac41. Depending on which of the two Honda teams came out on top in the end, the title may be celebrated. With 25 minutes to go, the National Motos Honda with Sebastien Suchet slowly rolled into the pits. The race win went to Kawasaki and Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia) and the title in the end to Wayne Tessels, Chris Leesch and Jonathan Hardt from Team Chromeburner Rac41.

LRP Poland still had to cope with a crash with Dominik Vincon, in the end it was enough for the private BMW team with Julian Puffe and Marek Szkopek for 11th place overall, 7th in the EWC class. The Bolliger and Motobox Kremer teams also scored points, finishing 15th and 20th respectively at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Bol d'Or, Result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R

7th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

8th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1

9th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1

10. Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1



Also:

11th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR 15th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R

20th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1