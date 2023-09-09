6h Fuji: Both Toyota GR010 on front row of grid

Kamui Kobayashi sets the fastest time in qualifying for the sixth round of the Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). Behind the second Toyota of Brendon Hartley, the two Porsche 963s took positions three and four.

No surprise in qualifying for the FIA WEC race in Fuji. Both Toyota GR010 Hybrids will start Sunday's 6h race from the front row of the grid. Pole position was secured with a time of 1:27.794 minutes by local hero Kamui Kobayashi, who shares a GR010 Hybrid as usual with Mike Conway and José María López.

Toyota had two reasons to be happy at their home race in Japan. Second place on the grid also went to a GR010 Hybrid. Brendon Hartley, who qualified in the sister car, was 0.624 seconds behind the leader. The New Zealander will start the race together with Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa.

Against the background of the WEC season so far, third and fourth place in qualifying are actually a bit of a surprise, as they were achieved by the works Porsche 963. The car of Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor, which Estre drove in qualifying, was 0.893 seconds behind. The 963 of Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki was 0.923 seconds off the top.

Rounding out the top five in Fuji qualifying was the Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, 0.976 seconds behind. More than a second behind, the two Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi and of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen only finished sixth and seventh.

The Ferrari camp had already indicated in the run-up to the race that Fuji would be a difficult event. Firstly, because the Italians had never been on the track in Japan before for testing with the 499P - and also because the layout of the 4.563 kilometre long circuit does not really suit the Ferrari. The 6h Fuji starts tomorrow, Sunday (10 September 2023), at around 4:00 a.m. CEST.