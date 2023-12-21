Ferrari makes Chinese driver Yifei Ye works driver

Yifei Ye will be behind the wheel of a Ferrari next season. It has not yet been announced which car he will be driving. However, the rumour mill wants to see him in the 499P in the hypercar class of the FIA WEC.

There are many jobs in motorsport - some are in demand, others less so. One of the most prestigious, however, is definitely the position of works driver at Ferrari. This honour has now been bestowed on Yifei Ye. The Chinese driver will sit in the cockpit of the legendary brand from Maranello from 2024. Ferrari will announce his exact racing programme at a later date.

"When I heard that I would be an official Ferrari driver, I was thrilled," said the Chinese driver. "For me, this is a dream come true. Starting a new sporting chapter with the Cavallino Rampante is definitely a milestone in my career."

Ye initially competed in formula racing and became French Formula 4 champion in 2016. He has now been competing in sports car racing for three seasons and made a name for himself in the LMP2 class. In 2023, he switched to the premier hypercar category and drove the Porsche 963 from Hertz Team Jota. He was also a support driver for Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific. He has now given up this job to join Ferrari.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Yifei to Ferrari, a driver who, despite his young age, has managed to develop into one of the fastest in the World Endurance Championship," explains Endurance Motorsport boss Antonello Coletta. "Outstanding results characterise Yifei's endurance racing career: From this starting point, we are confident that together we can forge a positive path within the Prancing Horse family."

The question naturally arises as to which Ferrari Ye will be driving in the 2024 season. Much points to the third 499P that AF Corse will field in the WEC. So far, only Robert Kubica has been confirmed in this car. However, Ferrari does not want to comment on this until later. Ferrari F1 tester Robert Schwarzman is rumoured to be the third driver of the AF Corse 499P. He sat in the car for a few laps during testing after the season finale in Bahrain in November and made a good impression. A possible trio of Kubica/Ye/Schwarzman would certainly be extremely competitive.