McLaren 720S GT3 2024 in WEC in papaya and black

United Autosports has unveiled the design of the two McLaren 720S GT3 Evo cars that will be racing in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). The look is reminiscent of the past.

As is well known, GT3 cars will be joining the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been entered with two cars. United Autosports is responsible for entering the two McLaren 720S GT3 Evo cars. The British team has now revealed the appearance of the two 720S GT3 Evo cars.

The basic colour on the cars is black. This is reminiscent of the year 1995. Back then, a black McLaren F1 GTR with drivers Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya and J.J. Lehto won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In addition to black, papaya is also prominently featured on the two 2024 cars. As is well known, this has always been the McLaren colour.

The 1995 LM success was also remembered in terms of the starting numbers. The victorious F1 GTR wore the #59 back then, and now the two 720 GT3 Evo cars will compete in the FIA WEC with the #59 and #95. At the wheel will be Grégoire Saucy, James Cottingham and Nicolas Costa (#59) and Marino Sato, Nico Pino and Joshua Caygill (in the #95).

"It's a proud moment to unveil McLaren's new look on its return to Le Mans and the WEC," said Richard Dean (boss of United Autosports). "The design is centred on the racing tradition, reminiscent of the 1995 Le Mans winner and at the same time - unmistakably - part of the current McLaren family."