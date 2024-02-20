Private AF Corse-Ferrari in yellow in FIA WEC 2024

AF Corse has unveiled the livery of the Ferrari 499P that will compete in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) sports car season. The base colour is yellow. However, there are also some red parts.

In the 2024 season, 19 hypercars will compete for overall victories in the FIA WEC. Among them are three Ferrari 499P cars. As usual, the two works cars will compete in red livery. The third 499P, which AF Corse will run on a private basis, has now been revealed.

The car is bright yellow in colour and also has some red elements. Roughly speaking, the design of the private 499P is exactly the opposite of the factory cars in terms of colours (although this is not the case in some areas). Be that as it may, the private car is very easy to distinguish from the works cars. The yellow is also a welcome splash of colour in the WEC field.

Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye will be at the wheel of the car. The first official appearance will be on 24/25 February, when the WEC pre-season test (known as the Prologue) takes place in Qatar. The 2024 season opener will then take place at the same venue on 2 March.