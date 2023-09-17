George Russell: "Of course it's heartbreaking".

Mercedes driver George Russell was on course for the podium in the Singapore GP until the last lap, but then he lost concentration for a fraction of a second. This mistake cost him dearly.

"I'm at a loss for words," muttered a visibly disappointed George Russell after the floodlit race in Singapore. The Mercedes driver had every reason to be stunned, as he had a podium finish in sight on the last lap when he drove into the track barrier. Instead of the strong result, therefore, there was a painful zero for the Briton, who had started the race from position 2 on the front row.

"It was such a long, physically demanding race that it was difficult to keep concentration," Russell explained, praising the race winner from the Ferrari camp: "Carlos Sainz did his job well and kept the field together." He is sure: "If I had passed Lando Norris when I had the chance, I could have won."

And the 25-year-old confessed: "On the last lap I just lacked concentration for a moment and then the race was over for me." And he apologised: "I am so sorry for the whole team. It was a really demanding race, the tyres broke down and you go to the limit as a driver. That's how it has to be with a racing driver, if you make a small mistake you have to pay for it. But of course it's heartbreaking when a great weekend ends like that."

"The car felt great, qualifying was great and the race was also strong, we were very brave with the strategy choice. Now I feel like I let the team and myself down. It's tough but we will fight back," Russell added.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5