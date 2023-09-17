George Russell: "Of course it's heartbreaking".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"I'm at a loss for words," muttered a visibly disappointed George Russell after the floodlit race in Singapore. The Mercedes driver had every reason to be stunned, as he had a podium finish in sight on the last lap when he drove into the track barrier. Instead of the strong result, therefore, there was a painful zero for the Briton, who had started the race from position 2 on the front row.
"It was such a long, physically demanding race that it was difficult to keep concentration," Russell explained, praising the race winner from the Ferrari camp: "Carlos Sainz did his job well and kept the field together." He is sure: "If I had passed Lando Norris when I had the chance, I could have won."
And the 25-year-old confessed: "On the last lap I just lacked concentration for a moment and then the race was over for me." And he apologised: "I am so sorry for the whole team. It was a really demanding race, the tyres broke down and you go to the limit as a driver. That's how it has to be with a racing driver, if you make a small mistake you have to pay for it. But of course it's heartbreaking when a great weekend ends like that."
"The car felt great, qualifying was great and the race was also strong, we were very brave with the strategy choice. Now I feel like I let the team and myself down. It's tough but we will fight back," Russell added.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5