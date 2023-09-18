AlphaTauri 2024: Who sits in the two cockpits?
Christian Horner made no secret of the fact that he was impressed. The Red Bull Racing team boss can also be unquestionably pleased with Liam Lawson's development.
The New Zealander scored his first two points in ninth place at the Singapore GP, in a race that is one of the most challenging of the season. He was also convincing in qualifying with tenth place. A successful weekend at a good time.
"He did a super job. That was his third race, on a track he has never seen before. He's driving into the points, that was very impressive from him," Horner said.
Of course, this automatically raises the question of whether and how things will continue for Lawson in Formula 1. Lawson himself does not want to say much about it. There is "nothing at all" about his future at the moment, he simply said.
"I love being in Formula One and I'm just trying to make the most of this opportunity, this window of opportunity that I have," he said.
AlphaTauri has yet to announce the pairing for 2024. In the draw for the two spots are Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Lawson. One thing is certain: Ricciardo will return to the AlphaTauri this season when he is fit again. That will be in Qatar at the beginning of October at the earliest, in Japan the Australian will still be replaced by Lawson.
"Talks are in full swing. We are seeing each other every day and trying to make the coordination," CEO Peter Bayer said on Sky. "Liam has secured the regular place in the group with this performance and who will be in the car next year we will see in the next few days. Daniel Ricciardo is definitely coming back in his car though as Liam also wants to finish the Japanese Super Formula."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5