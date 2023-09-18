AlphaTauri 2024: Who sits in the two cockpits?

With which driver pairing will AlphaTauri enter the 2024 season? CEO Peter Bayer confirms that talks are in full swing. Liam Lawson can impress at the right time.

Christian Horner made no secret of the fact that he was impressed. The Red Bull Racing team boss can also be unquestionably pleased with Liam Lawson's development.

The New Zealander scored his first two points in ninth place at the Singapore GP, in a race that is one of the most challenging of the season. He was also convincing in qualifying with tenth place. A successful weekend at a good time.

"He did a super job. That was his third race, on a track he has never seen before. He's driving into the points, that was very impressive from him," Horner said.

Of course, this automatically raises the question of whether and how things will continue for Lawson in Formula 1. Lawson himself does not want to say much about it. There is "nothing at all" about his future at the moment, he simply said.

"I love being in Formula One and I'm just trying to make the most of this opportunity, this window of opportunity that I have," he said.

AlphaTauri has yet to announce the pairing for 2024. In the draw for the two spots are Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Lawson. One thing is certain: Ricciardo will return to the AlphaTauri this season when he is fit again. That will be in Qatar at the beginning of October at the earliest, in Japan the Australian will still be replaced by Lawson.

"Talks are in full swing. We are seeing each other every day and trying to make the coordination," CEO Peter Bayer said on Sky. "Liam has secured the regular place in the group with this performance and who will be in the car next year we will see in the next few days. Daniel Ricciardo is definitely coming back in his car though as Liam also wants to finish the Japanese Super Formula."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5