Christian Horner: "Even better, it will be difficult".

Red Bull Racing has won 15 of 16 Grands Prix so far in the 2023 GP season and successfully defended its Constructors' Cup title. Team boss Christian Horner reflects on what comes next.

With so many races to go, no GP racing team has ever had the title wrapped up: With six rounds of the Formula One season to go, Max Verstappen has clinched everything for Red Bull Racing with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka - the sixth title (2010 to 2013 and 2022/2023).

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after the Suzuka triumph: "This is a very special moment for our racing team. And to show an even better season, that will be difficult. We are riding a wave of success and of course we want to savour it as long as possible. But the fact is - things change quickly in Formula 1."

"Our defeat in Singapore in particular showed that you can't take anything for granted. Teams can disappear from the top very quickly."

"As for the races to come, we know we had problems in Brazil in 2022. And then we still have three sprint weekends, where the drivers only have one free practice for the set-up, then it's already into the qualifying. The pressure is particularly high there. And if it rains in the first practice, it gets really tricky."



The remaining GP weekends are Qatar (Sprint), USA (Sprint), Mexico, Brazil (Sprint), Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



