Christian Horner: "Even better, it will be difficult".
With so many races to go, no GP racing team has ever had the title wrapped up: With six rounds of the Formula One season to go, Max Verstappen has clinched everything for Red Bull Racing with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka - the sixth title (2010 to 2013 and 2022/2023).
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after the Suzuka triumph: "This is a very special moment for our racing team. And to show an even better season, that will be difficult. We are riding a wave of success and of course we want to savour it as long as possible. But the fact is - things change quickly in Formula 1."
"Our defeat in Singapore in particular showed that you can't take anything for granted. Teams can disappear from the top very quickly."
"As for the races to come, we know we had problems in Brazil in 2022. And then we still have three sprint weekends, where the drivers only have one free practice for the set-up, then it's already into the qualifying. The pressure is particularly high there. And if it rains in the first practice, it gets really tricky."
The remaining GP weekends are Qatar (Sprint), USA (Sprint), Mexico, Brazil (Sprint), Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5