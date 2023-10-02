Zak Brown, McLaren: "Red Bull Racing scares me".
According to the saying, numbers don't lie. And a look at Formula 1's interim balance sheet in 2023 shows - Red Bull Racing is grabbing most of the success.
A few examples? RBR has won 15 out of 16 races this season. Only Carlos Sainz was able to stop the march through in Singapore with Ferrari, for one race.
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were on the podium 23 times, almost as often as the entire competition put together.
The superiority is also clear when it comes to leading laps: Verstappen and Pérez led for 850 laps, leaving only crumbs for the opponents (Ferrari 89 leading laps, Mercedes 13, McLaren 7 and Aston Martin 3).
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says: "Red Bull Racing scares me. They're so superior this season that they've been able to move development early to next year's car. Most of their rivals have been developing their 2023 race cars much longer."
The Californian added: "Against the backdrop of stable regulations, you can learn a lot from the current car for next season."
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton recently made similar comments about Red Bull Racing: "They're already working full steam ahead on next year's car, certainly earlier than anyone else. Their lead is so big that they can afford it. We're going to have to do a lot of development in the next six months to make up for that."
Red Bull Racing won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time at the Japanese Grand Prix, six rounds before the end of the season, earlier than any other Formula One team.
Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec
03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494
04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376
06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221
07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725
09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage
World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 400 points
02. Pérez 223
03. Hamilton 190
04. Alonso 174
05. Sainz 150
06. Leclerc 135
07 Norris 115
08. Russell 115
09th Piastri 57
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 38
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3rd
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 623 points
02. Mercedes 305
03. Ferrari 285
04. Aston Martin 221
05. McLaren 172
06. Alpine 84
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5