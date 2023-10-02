Zak Brown, McLaren: "Red Bull Racing scares me".

Red Bull Racing hardly gives its opponents a chance in the 2023 GP season. And McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes: Against the background of stable regulations, this could continue in 2024.

According to the saying, numbers don't lie. And a look at Formula 1's interim balance sheet in 2023 shows - Red Bull Racing is grabbing most of the success.

A few examples? RBR has won 15 out of 16 races this season. Only Carlos Sainz was able to stop the march through in Singapore with Ferrari, for one race.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were on the podium 23 times, almost as often as the entire competition put together.

The superiority is also clear when it comes to leading laps: Verstappen and Pérez led for 850 laps, leaving only crumbs for the opponents (Ferrari 89 leading laps, Mercedes 13, McLaren 7 and Aston Martin 3).

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says: "Red Bull Racing scares me. They're so superior this season that they've been able to move development early to next year's car. Most of their rivals have been developing their 2023 race cars much longer."



The Californian added: "Against the backdrop of stable regulations, you can learn a lot from the current car for next season."



Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton recently made similar comments about Red Bull Racing: "They're already working full steam ahead on next year's car, certainly earlier than anyone else. Their lead is so big that they can afford it. We're going to have to do a lot of development in the next six months to make up for that."



Red Bull Racing won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time at the Japanese Grand Prix, six rounds before the end of the season, earlier than any other Formula One team.





Japan GP, Suzuka Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:30:58.421 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +19.387 sec

03 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +36.494

04th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +43.998

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +49.376

06th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50,221

07th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +57,659

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:14.725

09 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:19.678

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:23.155

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Alex Albon (T), Williams, collision damage

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, collision damage

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, rear wing failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, collision damage

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, collision damage





World Championship standings (after 16 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 400 points

02. Pérez 223

03. Hamilton 190

04. Alonso 174

05. Sainz 150

06. Leclerc 135

07 Norris 115

08. Russell 115

09th Piastri 57

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 38

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3rd

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 623 points

02. Mercedes 305

03. Ferrari 285

04. Aston Martin 221

05. McLaren 172

06. Alpine 84

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



