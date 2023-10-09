Mercedes crash: Fat Hamilton penalty, team spat?
The question of who was to blame was no longer an issue in the evening in Qatar. Lewis Hamilton bore the responsibility for the crash in turn one, which spoiled an even better result for Mercedes than fourth place by George Russell.
"I'm sorry for the team. I like to take responsibility as a team player. I don't think George had anywhere to go. It was just an unfortunate incident," said Hamilton, who retired after the collision.
He was not penalised for the crash because the race stewards judged the incident to be a typical "lap 1, turn 1" incident "and no driver is solely to blame".
But because Hamilton ran across the track after he was out, he was fined 50,000 euros. Half of that will be suspended. He also received an official warning.
"Minimal misjudgement, minimal overdoing. The mistake was not a big one. But still with big consequences. Something like that must not happen, of course," former world champion Nico Rosberg said on Sky about the crash. "Maybe you can criticise Mercedes for sending the driver who is behind into the race on the soft tyres. Because of course then there are arguments because Lewis has to try something aggressively," Rosberg analysed.
Hamilton had apologised, Rosberg said: "But he has to be a bit careful now, because he also overdid it with his team-mate in Suzuka. Maybe Toto needs to have a word with him."
The crash brought back memories of 2016, when Rosberg and Hamilton crashed in Barcelona. However, the atmosphere between the two drivers was different then than it is today. George Russell was at least understanding in the TV interview.
"Unfortunately, Niki Lauda is missing now. Niki was the first mediator. We had to go there. One conversation, two conversations. And Niki did a very good job, because he always tried to get everyone to move away from their point of view a bit, so that we could meet in the middle," Rosberg recalls of the late Lauda. "But here, of course, you don't have to meet in the middle. Here it's Lewis' fault. And now it's just Toto's thing," Rosberg said.
Wolff, however, was not in Qatar in person after his knee operation, but was always there via radio. Does his absence make a difference on the ground? "Toto is a very, very strong team boss who is very, very smart, also when it comes to managing the drivers. And especially in a situation like this, he can of course add a lot of value. And that's why it's not ideal, of course," Rosberg said.
And Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher says: "Of course it makes a big difference, otherwise he wouldn't have won so much together with the guys he worked with. But he's sick now and then you can also expect two adults, a very experienced driver and a now also experienced driver, to somehow pull themselves together with the team that something like that doesn't happen."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5