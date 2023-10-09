Mercedes crash: Fat Hamilton penalty, team spat?

The crash between the two Mercedes at the Qatar GP has consequences: Lewis Hamilton retires and receives a heavy penalty. Is the house in trouble?

The question of who was to blame was no longer an issue in the evening in Qatar. Lewis Hamilton bore the responsibility for the crash in turn one, which spoiled an even better result for Mercedes than fourth place by George Russell.

"I'm sorry for the team. I like to take responsibility as a team player. I don't think George had anywhere to go. It was just an unfortunate incident," said Hamilton, who retired after the collision.

He was not penalised for the crash because the race stewards judged the incident to be a typical "lap 1, turn 1" incident "and no driver is solely to blame".

But because Hamilton ran across the track after he was out, he was fined 50,000 euros. Half of that will be suspended. He also received an official warning.

"Minimal misjudgement, minimal overdoing. The mistake was not a big one. But still with big consequences. Something like that must not happen, of course," former world champion Nico Rosberg said on Sky about the crash. "Maybe you can criticise Mercedes for sending the driver who is behind into the race on the soft tyres. Because of course then there are arguments because Lewis has to try something aggressively," Rosberg analysed.

Hamilton had apologised, Rosberg said: "But he has to be a bit careful now, because he also overdid it with his team-mate in Suzuka. Maybe Toto needs to have a word with him."

The crash brought back memories of 2016, when Rosberg and Hamilton crashed in Barcelona. However, the atmosphere between the two drivers was different then than it is today. George Russell was at least understanding in the TV interview.

"Unfortunately, Niki Lauda is missing now. Niki was the first mediator. We had to go there. One conversation, two conversations. And Niki did a very good job, because he always tried to get everyone to move away from their point of view a bit, so that we could meet in the middle," Rosberg recalls of the late Lauda. "But here, of course, you don't have to meet in the middle. Here it's Lewis' fault. And now it's just Toto's thing," Rosberg said.

Wolff, however, was not in Qatar in person after his knee operation, but was always there via radio. Does his absence make a difference on the ground? "Toto is a very, very strong team boss who is very, very smart, also when it comes to managing the drivers. And especially in a situation like this, he can of course add a lot of value. And that's why it's not ideal, of course," Rosberg said.

And Sky pundit Ralf Schumacher says: "Of course it makes a big difference, otherwise he wouldn't have won so much together with the guys he worked with. But he's sick now and then you can also expect two adults, a very experienced driver and a now also experienced driver, to somehow pull themselves together with the team that something like that doesn't happen."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5