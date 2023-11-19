Carlos Sainz (6th): "We made the right decision"
Carlos Sainz's disappointment about the grid penalty he had to accept through no fault of his own in Las Vegas was still written all over his face after the race. The Spaniard's company car had been severely damaged in the first practice session by a water valve cover that had been sucked in, which is why the battery also had to be replaced.
And according to the regulations, the use of the new energy storage unit meant a ten-place grid penalty for the Ferrari star. Sainz nevertheless fought his way through the race, ultimately finishing sixth. Nevertheless, he was not in a good mood as he explained: "It was a good weekend for the team, even if it was a tough race for me."
"I struggled with the temperature of the drive unit because I was driving in the middle of the pack and it was difficult to get to the front quickly," he continued.
"Nevertheless, we made the right decision, because I switched to a two-stop strategy and the second part of the race went a little better and I was able to gain a few positions at the end," the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship consoled himself.
"But I had to do damage limitation after the grid penalty and score very important points for the fight in the constructors' championship," added Sainz. "I can't wait to get back out on track next week in Abu Dhabi. The battle for second place in the team standings is still wide open and we will do everything we can to snatch it."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12