Carlos Sainz (6th): "We made the right decision"

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz did not have an easy game in Las Vegas due to a grid penalty through no fault of his own. The Spaniard, who finished sixth, spoke of damage limitation after the penultimate race of the season.

Carlos Sainz's disappointment about the grid penalty he had to accept through no fault of his own in Las Vegas was still written all over his face after the race. The Spaniard's company car had been severely damaged in the first practice session by a water valve cover that had been sucked in, which is why the battery also had to be replaced.

And according to the regulations, the use of the new energy storage unit meant a ten-place grid penalty for the Ferrari star. Sainz nevertheless fought his way through the race, ultimately finishing sixth. Nevertheless, he was not in a good mood as he explained: "It was a good weekend for the team, even if it was a tough race for me."

"I struggled with the temperature of the drive unit because I was driving in the middle of the pack and it was difficult to get to the front quickly," he continued.

"Nevertheless, we made the right decision, because I switched to a two-stop strategy and the second part of the race went a little better and I was able to gain a few positions at the end," the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship consoled himself.

"But I had to do damage limitation after the grid penalty and score very important points for the fight in the constructors' championship," added Sainz. "I can't wait to get back out on track next week in Abu Dhabi. The battle for second place in the team standings is still wide open and we will do everything we can to snatch it."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



