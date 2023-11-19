Fred Vasseur: "One of Leclerc's best races"

Charles Leclerc was unable to win the GP in Las Vegas, but Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is full of praise for the Monegasque, who secured second place. There are also kind words for Carlos Sainz.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the tone in qualifying for the GP in Las Vegas, but Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen triumphed once again in the race. Nevertheless, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was very satisfied with the performances of his protégés. He explained: "There were some positive aspects from our side, even if it wasn't an easy race with safety car phases, exciting duels and great overtaking manoeuvres."

"We scored important points and were not far away from a victory with Charles, who deserved to win the race. I think we overtook a Red Bull Racing driver three times in the race," added the Red Bull team boss proudly.

"Our performance with both cars was good, considering that Carlos made a great comeback after a difficult weekend with the events in the first practice session, the resulting penalty and the spin at the start," the Frenchman also praised the Spaniard, who had had to accept a painful ten-place grid penalty in the first practice session due to the water valve cap being sucked in.

And Vasseur assured: "We did everything right with Charles to take the win, because we took care of the tyres at the start and then overtook Max Verstappen on the track. But the safety car came at the worst possible time for him."

"After the restart, he struggled with graining tyres, but he was able to get the graining problem under control. He was very competitive again in the closing stages and even overtook Perez. I think he delivered one of his best races today, and Carlos was also very strong in the second half," said a delighted Vasseur.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



