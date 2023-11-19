Fred Vasseur: "One of Leclerc's best races"
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the tone in qualifying for the GP in Las Vegas, but Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen triumphed once again in the race. Nevertheless, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was very satisfied with the performances of his protégés. He explained: "There were some positive aspects from our side, even if it wasn't an easy race with safety car phases, exciting duels and great overtaking manoeuvres."
"We scored important points and were not far away from a victory with Charles, who deserved to win the race. I think we overtook a Red Bull Racing driver three times in the race," added the Red Bull team boss proudly.
"Our performance with both cars was good, considering that Carlos made a great comeback after a difficult weekend with the events in the first practice session, the resulting penalty and the spin at the start," the Frenchman also praised the Spaniard, who had had to accept a painful ten-place grid penalty in the first practice session due to the water valve cap being sucked in.
And Vasseur assured: "We did everything right with Charles to take the win, because we took care of the tyres at the start and then overtook Max Verstappen on the track. But the safety car came at the worst possible time for him."
"After the restart, he struggled with graining tyres, but he was able to get the graining problem under control. He was very competitive again in the closing stages and even overtook Perez. I think he delivered one of his best races today, and Carlos was also very strong in the second half," said a delighted Vasseur.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12