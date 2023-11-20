Carlos Sainz: "That's the main goal in Abu Dhabi"

After a race weekend in Las Vegas that was both eventful and disappointing in equal measure, Carlos Sainz is looking ahead to the final showdown of the season in Abu Dhabi. He has set himself a high target for the race.

The race weekend in Las Vegas had only just begun when Carlos Sainz was already in trouble: The Ferrari star not only had to accept major damage to his service car in the first practice session because the concrete surround of a valve cover had given way when he drove over it.

The Spaniard also suffered a painful penalty of ten grid positions, as his team had to install a new battery to repair the GP racer. Sainz announced after the second practice session: "You won't see me happy again this weekend." He later emphasised several times how unjust the penalty was through no fault of his own.

The next setback came early on in the race: Sainz caught Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in the first corner and spun. He dropped back and had to fight his way back to the front. In the end, he was able to console himself with a strong second half of the race and sixth place.

The racing driver from Madrid had this to say about the turmoil at the start: "It was a very tricky first lap for everyone, I was in the middle of the pack, had cold tyres and no grip on the inside of the track." He added: "It was incredibly difficult, but we still managed to finish sixth after I dropped to the back of the field."

The current championship runner-up is now all the more determined to shine in the final showdown of the premier class in Abu Dhabi - also with a view to his team's battle for second place in the constructors' championship. "I'm looking forward to travelling to Abu Dhabi and battling Mercedes for second place in the championship. I want to finish the season with a highlight and I hope I can achieve a podium finish, that's the main goal. It won't be easy, but I think we have everything we need."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



