Carlos Sainz: "That's the main goal in Abu Dhabi"
The race weekend in Las Vegas had only just begun when Carlos Sainz was already in trouble: The Ferrari star not only had to accept major damage to his service car in the first practice session because the concrete surround of a valve cover had given way when he drove over it.
The Spaniard also suffered a painful penalty of ten grid positions, as his team had to install a new battery to repair the GP racer. Sainz announced after the second practice session: "You won't see me happy again this weekend." He later emphasised several times how unjust the penalty was through no fault of his own.
The next setback came early on in the race: Sainz caught Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in the first corner and spun. He dropped back and had to fight his way back to the front. In the end, he was able to console himself with a strong second half of the race and sixth place.
The racing driver from Madrid had this to say about the turmoil at the start: "It was a very tricky first lap for everyone, I was in the middle of the pack, had cold tyres and no grip on the inside of the track." He added: "It was incredibly difficult, but we still managed to finish sixth after I dropped to the back of the field."
The current championship runner-up is now all the more determined to shine in the final showdown of the premier class in Abu Dhabi - also with a view to his team's battle for second place in the constructors' championship. "I'm looking forward to travelling to Abu Dhabi and battling Mercedes for second place in the championship. I want to finish the season with a highlight and I hope I can achieve a podium finish, that's the main goal. It won't be easy, but I think we have everything we need."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12