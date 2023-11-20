Oscar Piastri: "We deserved a few more points"

Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri had a strong race in Las Vegas, in which he also secured the extra point for the fastest race lap. However, he was not really happy with it.

The starting position for the race in Las Vegas was anything but easy for McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. The McLaren star had to start from 18th on the grid and chose a used set of hard tyres for the start.

On the 16th lap, he turned into the pits for the first time to have the hard compound reapplied. This meant that he had to turn into the pits a second time in order to fulfil the requirement to accelerate on a second set of tyres.

"I wish this rule didn't exist, because I would have just driven through on the hard tyres and I think I could have finished fourth," he explained after crossing the finish line in tenth place. The fact that he secured the extra point for the fastest race lap was little consolation for the ambitious rookie. "Yes, those are the small victories," he waved them away when asked about it.

"But I have the feeling that we deserved a few more points," Piastri also admitted. "But there are also positives that we can take away, we had a good pace and were better than expected in the race. It's just a shame that we weren't rewarded more for that, especially as two Aston Martin cars finished in the points. But I think we'll be pretty strong in Abu Dhabi, let's see how it goes there," added the 22-year-old.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



