Oscar Piastri: "We deserved a few more points"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The starting position for the race in Las Vegas was anything but easy for McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. The McLaren star had to start from 18th on the grid and chose a used set of hard tyres for the start.
On the 16th lap, he turned into the pits for the first time to have the hard compound reapplied. This meant that he had to turn into the pits a second time in order to fulfil the requirement to accelerate on a second set of tyres.
"I wish this rule didn't exist, because I would have just driven through on the hard tyres and I think I could have finished fourth," he explained after crossing the finish line in tenth place. The fact that he secured the extra point for the fastest race lap was little consolation for the ambitious rookie. "Yes, those are the small victories," he waved them away when asked about it.
"But I have the feeling that we deserved a few more points," Piastri also admitted. "But there are also positives that we can take away, we had a good pace and were better than expected in the race. It's just a shame that we weren't rewarded more for that, especially as two Aston Martin cars finished in the points. But I think we'll be pretty strong in Abu Dhabi, let's see how it goes there," added the 22-year-old.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12