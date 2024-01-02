Esteban Ocon: Inspired by Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher was a great role model for many of today's professional racing drivers. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was also fascinated by the German, who won seven world championship titles, from an early age.

Sebastian Vettel had posters of Michael Schumacher on his wall as a child and Lance Stroll also said years ago: "Schumacher was my hero. When I was growing up, he was the driver I looked up to. I was always fascinated by how he achieved his successes and how often he won. It was incredible. He was also a true champion off the track."

Esteban Ocon, who initially followed the German's successes on TV, felt the same way. "I just saw how much Michael Schumacher dominated the sport in that red car - and when you're young, red is a colour that really stands out," he says in his column on the official Formula 1 website.

"My father used to watch the Formula 1 races and back then they were broadcast by TF1 in France, with Jean-Louis Moncet as commentator. We would sit in front of the TV together on Sundays," he recalls, adding: "I remember playing with a model car when the Monaco GP was on and it must have been 2004, because you could see Michael disappear into the tunnel and come out with three wheels - there weren't such good pictures of the inside of the tunnel back then. I couldn't believe my eyes, what had happened? I just didn't understand and I think I cried at the time. That's how bad it was for me."

"As a fan, I only attended one race, which was the 2006 French GP at Magny-Cours and I remember sitting in the grandstand, which was positioned three corners before the end of the lap, at the 90-degree right-hander, and I was wearing a Michael T-shirt. I can still remember the many passionate fans and there were some funny gestures, especially after qualifying, which was very special and hard-fought. Michael didn't win the title that year, but he won that race," says Ocon.

The fascination for Schumacher continued during the karting years, as the Frenchman reports: "During my karting days, I drove with a red racing suit and a Michael helmet, I'm sure everyone knows the pictures." He proudly adds: "It was also very special that I completed my first Formula 1 test in a Ferrari in Fiorano as a reward for winning the Formula 3 title in the 2014 season. It was a dream come true and I have fond memories of it."

"The older I got, the more I realised what Michael had done and what he had achieved in the sport. You can see how much he changed Formula 1, because from the beginning of his career to the end, the teams' expectations of their drivers changed a lot. The teams went into much more detail because Michael was very detailed," emphasises Ocon.

"He was very connected to his team and shared the success he had with everyone: He remembered the birthdays of his mechanics and their families and many similar details. All this made him so successful and for me he is definitely the most complete rider of all time. I now drive for the Alpine team, with whom Michael spent four years and won two titles when it was still the Benetton team. And some of the people from back then are still on board today. They confirmed my impression that he was a very humble guy who was very determined and detailed in every respect," enthuses the 27-year-old.

