Patrick Zwetsch/Viktor Caric: Another team less

Patrick Zwetsch (41) and co-driver Viktor Caric (31) have ended their career in track driving. The two from Landau are now focussing entirely on their professional future.

When Patrick Zwetsch started driving sidecar races again in 2016, he resolved to stop when he turned 40. With his co-driver Viktor Caric, Zwetsch finished second in the track cup in Osnabrück in 2018. Promotion to the international licence class was the logical consequence for the likeable team from MSV Herxheim.

However, the two drivers from Landau did not really get going. Among other things, corona intervened, as it did for everyone else, and when the racing on grass and sand really got going again in 2022, they lacked a lot of experience compared to the other teams.

But lo and behold, in 2022 the team from the Southern Palatinate managed to qualify for the European Championship final of the sidecars in Eenrum in the Netherlands. While Markus Venus and co-driver Markus Eibl from RSC Pfarrkirchen were able to secure the European title there, Zwetsch/Caric gave their best in their first real A-licence year, but still missed the start too often. In the end, they finished in 9th place.

They continued to struggle at the start and the real breakthrough did not materialise in the 2023 season either. Too few starting contracts, cancellations due to injury and illness at some races led to them having to forgo their participation in the European Championship qualifiers in Loppersum (NL).

"We didn't want to stop like this," admitted Patrick Zwetsch to SPEEDWEEK.com, "we know that we can do more and so we wanted to make another attempt."

But things turned out differently in the end. Zwetsch: "I bought the machines, customer base, employees, naming rights and all the necessary inventory from my employer and will be running my own company with three employees and seven CNC machine tools from 1 March. That will be my responsibility." The situation is similar for Viktor Caric, who has been self-employed for some time and is responsible for his successful tree care company.

Zwetsch: "The aim for both of us now is to continue to be successful as entrepreneurs and build on that, so we won't be racing any more. If we were to continue, we would have to do it properly, race as much as possible and, above all, race regularly. But it feels like it's getting more and more difficult to get starting contracts. We have come to the conclusion that the fun of racing no longer outweighs the effort and the risks that the sport entails for us."