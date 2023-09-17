Champions Weerts/Vanthoor celebrate first win of the season

Dramatic second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in Valencia. Three-time title winners Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor celebrate their first win of the season. Early retirement for Valentino Rossi.

At last, the champions of the last three seasons have claimed their first win of the season in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor in the WRT BMW M4 GT3 win the second round on the MotoGP circuit near the Spanish metropolis. It is also their first win in a WRT BMW M4.

Second place goes to Ricardo Feller and Mattia Drudi after a strong recovery from tenth on the grid. In the end, they were only 0.820 seconds behind the BMW after a thrilling duel.

DTM driver Thierry Vermeulen and local hero Albert Costa completed the podium positions in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari.

As on the previous day, the safety car was called onto the track directly on the first lap. After the fourth lap, Marcus Paverud spun into the gravel. After being hit, the Norwegian suffered a puncture and lost control of the car.

In addition, Sainteloc Racing driver Gregoire Demoustier hit the barrier heavily and damaged the rear of his Audi badly. Demoustier lost control of his R8 after being hit by Ralf Bohn in the Herberth Motorsport Porsche. The Frenchman was able to leave the Audi uninjured.

Louis Machiels was also involved in a tête-à-tête with his AF Corse Ferrari. However, the Belgian towed the Ferrari back to the pits and was able to continue the race after repairs.

Drama behind the safety car as well. On the second lap, Maxime Martin in the WRT BMW M4 GT3, which he shares with Valentino Rossi, rolled out behind the safety car! The Belgian GT3 ace had previously been in third position so the chance of a good result for Martin and Rossi was ruined.

At the start, Martin was pushed onto the grass. "In the meadow the radiator of the car got clogged and the temperature went through the roof," Rossi explained in an interview. "After that the engine just switched off."

After Martin was able to tow the car back to the pits and the WRT team cleaned the radiator, the Belgian was able to restart the race two laps down. However, after another lap, Martin pitted the car again as there continued to be problems on board the #46 car.

In the 19th minute of the race, the race was neutralised again. At the same time, Maximilian Paul in the VSR Lamborghini and Stephane Denoural in the CLRT Porsche were stranded off the track in various corners and had to be recovered.

Eight minutes before the end of the race, Erwin Zanotti in the Nova Race Honda NSX GT3 spun into the gravel at the exit of turn five. The race was neutralised again so that the Spanish marshals could recover the Honda. After a quick recovery, the race was reopened for around five minutes.

Result (Top 10):

1st Charles Weerts/Dries Vanthoor - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

2nd Ricardo Feller/Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

3rd Thierry Vermeulen/Albert Costa - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

4th Lucas Legeret/Christopher Haase - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

5th Alex Arkin Aka/Lorenzo Patrese - Tresor Attempto Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Konsta Lappalainen/Giacomo Altoè - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

7th Paul Evrard/Simon Gachet - Sainteloc Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Raffaele Marciello/Timur Boguslavskiy - Akkodis ASP - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Alberto di Folco/Aurélien Panis - Boutsen VDS - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10th Frédéric Vervisch/Nicolas Baert - Comtoyou Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3