Great: Dinamic GT is backing Ford Mustang GT3 in 2024!

The pony is coming to the GT World Challenge Europe! Dinamic GT will start in 2024 with the Ford Mustang GT3 in the SRO racing series. The Italian team continues the Nordschleife programme with Porsche.

Late on Sunday evening, Ford Performance and Dinamic GT confirmed it: The Italian team will be fielding the all-new Ford Mustang GT3 in the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe!

A team spokesperson confirmed that two Mustang GT3s will be entered in the Sprint Cup as well as the Endurance Cup. This makes Dinamic GT Ford's first customer team in the high profile SRO racing series. It also makes Dinamic GT the second official customer team in Europe, following Proton Competition's announcement to enter the Mustang GT3 in the FIA WEC.

Dinamic GT will be testing the car for the first time in Barcelona on Monday.

Fans can look forward to the brute sound of the Mustang GT3. Already during the first test drives in the USA, many fans fell in love with the sound of the new US GT3 bolide.

Since entering GT3 racing in 2019, the team has relied on Porsche cars, having previously been active in one-make cup racing for many years. In the GT World Challenge Europe, the team celebrated four overall victories with the 911 GT3 R. Dinamic was also active on the Nordschleife and made a guest appearance in the ADAC GT Masters in 2022.

But the team will not be saying goodbye to Porsche completely. The Nordschleife programme, where Dinamic GT is a Pirelli development partner, will continue with the 911 GT3 R.