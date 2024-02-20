Kevin Orgis: Does a change in diet help with arm pump?

Kevin Orgis won the Pro Superstock title in his very first 1000cc season. From there he now moves on to the IDM Superbike. He would like to raise his starting position again.

After his Moto3 time in Germany, Kevin Orgis moved to Spain in 2018 due to a lack of an adequate field of activity in this country. Here, the smallest world championship class eventually became too small, so he continued to pursue his dream of the world championship via the 600cc class and Moto2. When the costs could no longer be borne (dad René Orgis can, wants or has to look after two racing sons with Leon), he returned to Germany in 2023.

The IDM Pro Superstock 1000 frame series was chosen as a new field of activity for Kevin, which meant that the then 23-year-old Saxon was on the road with 1000 cubic centimetres under his bum for the first time. Of course, he couldn't say much about his goals beforehand, but as the season progressed, he raised them higher and higher. In the end, all that mattered was the title, which is exactly what happened.

Logically and consistently, he switched to the top class IDM Superbike this year and faces a similar problem when it comes to setting goals. Speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com, he began by saying: "Last year was our first season in the 1000cc class. That means we had a lot to learn. I think that we will start the season much stronger this year, because we have been able to take all the experience from last year with us."

Nevertheless, he knew that the topic of electronics in particular was extremely important in the 1000cc Superstock class. "We first had to familiarise ourselves intensively with it. That's another reason why it was all the more astonishing that we were able to hold our own so well. As a result, I'm in good spirits for 2024, even though I broke my arm in the winter, which set me back a little, but not much."

Of course, the electronics in Superbike are a lot more complex. His father and Team Principal René Orgis, who converted Kevin's BMW M 1000 RR from last year to Superbike regulations together with mechanic Lucas John, is also aware of this. He says: "The biggest aspect for us now is once again the topic of electronics. This includes wheelie control, traction control, pilot control and so on, which all have to be harmonised. Last year, we always had a lot to do throughout the race weekend to set up the suspension well in order to set a good lap time. Now there's everything else on top of that. That means you run out of time at some point, so it's always a compromise how you set up the bike."

In terms of his goals, Kevin Orgis is not quite as clueless as he was in 2023 going into the next class and says: "I'm really looking forward to it because we made a few guest starts in the IDM Superbike last year and saw that we could keep up pretty well, even though we didn't have the right material yet. I now want to get used to the new bike as much as possible during pre-season preparations so that I can get the best possible start at the season opener at the Sachsenring."

"My specific goal at the end of last year, once we had finalised our promotion, was to finish in the top 10, but I've now got to the point where I can imagine riding around the top 5 and maybe even having a sniff at the podium. However, we'll have to wait and see what the field of riders looks like in the end."

He points out once again that he had no idea where he might finish a year ago. Even back then, he initially set the top 10 as his goal, but then adjusted it several times over the course of the season. "This is another trial year for me," says the apprentice, who is expected to be with the motorbike division of the BMW Chemnitz branch until spring 2026.

And what about an international career? "The MotoGP line has taken a back seat because Moto2 in Spain has already become too expensive. But now that I'm on the Superbike track, World Superbike has become an attractive goal. But I'm also interested in the EWC. Those are still my goals for the future, preferably as a professional racer. Earning money doing what you love would obviously be extremely nice."

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, he also looks back on his time on the Iberian peninsula: "There is a completely different mentality in Spain, the way people approach the sport there. They sit on a motorbike for the first time at the age of three or four. For that reason alone, you have a much higher performance density there. If you can learn to deal with the enormous pressure in this environment, you come back to Germany much more self-confident so that you can perform better in the races. These are simply certain advantages. But we also had a few disadvantages with tracks that we hadn't raced on for a long time or never before. I'm thinking in particular of the Schleizer Dreieck, which is very special as a natural race track on otherwise public roads."

As with many others, his arm pump problem increased with the switch to the 1000cc. "It started with me when I switched to the 600cc and probably happens more often with racers after a class change. With the 1000cc, the weight and the forces have become even greater. I had real problems last year," he says.

He explains his fight against this with the following words: "Last year, a physiotherapist gave me the tip to try a change in diet in addition to the usual or special training methods and warm-up exercises before the race. In other words, a week or two before the race weekend, I largely cut out carbohydrates and sugar, because this probably makes the muscles sticky and they are then no longer properly supplied with blood. I tried this before Assen and Hockenheim and it worked. But I have to say that there is probably no 100 per cent solution, not even surgery."