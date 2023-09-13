Frohburg: Duel between Grams and Hoff for 2nd place
Swiss Lukas Maurer and the two Germans Didier Grams and Patrick Hoff dominate this year's IRRC Superbike. Of the ten races so far, six have been won by Maurer, who secured the title early in Hořice, Czech Republic. Grams and Hoff each took their place on the top step of the podium twice.
Before the final rounds in Frohburg, five-time IRRC Superbike champion Grams (G&G Motorsport by BMW Motorrad) has 177 points on his account and thus a small advantage over two-time Schleiz winner Hoff (Neumann Racing), who is 21 points behind and has not yet written off second place in the overall standings.
There is also a close battle for fourth place in the final standings. The Swede Markus Karlsson still has the lead, but Johannes Schwimmbeck (MTP-Racing) is only nine points behind and could crown his excellent season with further top results thanks to the backing of his followers and supporters.
Karlsson and Schwimmbeck have to be careful not to be overtaken at the very last moment by Nico Müller (Müller Motorsport by Edeka Meisel), Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (Performance Racing Achterhoek) and Luca Gottardi (SYNTAINICS Racing by Penz13), who also still have legitimate hopes of fourth place in the IRRC Superbike.
Actually, David Datzer (MTP-Racing by Syntainics) wanted to miss Frohburg this year, but now he has decided to take part in the event as a guest rider. The ambitious Bavarian has set his sights on finally achieving the long-awaited victory in the Superbike class and, if possible, also improving the lap record.
Intermediate standings IRRC Superbike (after 10 of 12 races)
1st Lukas Maurer (CH), 230 points. 2nd Didier Grams (D), 177. 3rd Patrick Hoff (D), 156. 4th Markus Karlsson (S), 100. 5th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), 91. 6th Nico Müller (D) and Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (NL), both 83. 8th Luca Gottardi (I), 80. 9th Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Vincent Lonbois (B), Yamaha, 53. 12. Florian Astner (A), 43. 16. Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 17. Marcel Elsner (D), 12. 20. Rene Grundei (D), 8. 22. Dirk Walter (D), 7. 24. Paul Manx (D), 6. 25. Reinhard Strack (D), 4.
Saturday, 16.09.2023
08:00 to 08:15 Free practice Twin Cup
08:20 to 08:35 Free practice Triumph Cup
08:40 to 09:00 Qualification 2-Stroke Classic
09:10 to 09:25 Free practice Twin Cup
09:30 to 09:45 Free practice Triumph Cup
09:50 to 10:10 Qualification IRRC Supersport
10:20 to 10:40 Qualification 2-Stroke GP
10:50 to 11:10 Qualification IRRC Superbike
11:20 to 11:40 Qualification Twin Cup
11:50 to 12:10 Qualification Triumph Cup
12:20 to 12:40 Presentation Touring Cars
12:50 to 13:10 Presentation Formula Easter
13:25 to 13:45 Qualification 2-Stroke Classic
13:55 to 14:15 Qualification IRRC Supersport
14:25 to 14:45 Qualification Twin Cup
14:55 to 15:15 Qualification Triumph Cup
15:25 to 15:45 Qualification 2-Stroke GP
15:55 to 16:15 Qualification IRRC Superbike
16:30 hrs Race Twin Cup (10 laps)
17:05 hrs Race Triumph Cup (10 laps)
Sunday, 17.09.2023
08:30 Race 2-Stroke Classic (8 laps)
09:15 Race IRRC Supersport (10 laps)
10:00 Race 2-Stroke GP (8 laps)
10:45 Race IRRC Superbike (10 laps)
11:30 am Race Twin Cup (10 laps)
12:15 hrs Race Triumph Cup (10 laps)
13:00 Presentation DDR Touring Cars
13:40 Presentation DDR Formula Cars
14:15 Race 2-Stroke Classic (8 laps)
15:00 Race IRRC Supersport (10 laps)
15:45 Race 2-Stroke GP (8 laps)
16:30 hrs Race IRRC Superbike (10 laps)