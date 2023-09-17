Hamberg wins, Červený succeeds in defending title

Even the seventh win of the season was of no use to Jorn Hamberg, the IRRC Supersport title went to Marek Červený. Third place went to Lukas Maurer. Sebastian Frotscher was fifth.

The 2023 IRRC Supersport season was dominated by the duel between Marek Červený (WRP Wepol Racing Parts) and Jorn Hamberg (Performance Racing Achterhoek). Whenever both reached the finish line, they also occupied positions 1 and 2. In the end, that was also the problem of challenger Hamberg, who would have needed shooting help from another rider at the last race in Frohburg to keep Červený from successfully defending his title.

In the second race, the young Dutchman could only try to prove again that he, too, would have been a worthy champion. And the Yamaha rider succeeded in impressive style. He followed Červený like a shadow until the seventh lap. After overtaking his rival, he quickly pulled away. Hamberg crossed the finish line with a lead of almost five seconds, but second place was enough for Červený to win his fourth title.

Behind guest rider Lukas Maurer (Closed Roads Racing), who finished third as in the first race, Ilja Caljouw (Performance Racing Achterhoek) and Sebastian Frotscher (Team Schleizer Dreieck) not only fought a hot duel for fourth place, but the Dutchman and the German also battled for third place in the final standings. Even though Frotscher was ultimately the loser by the narrowest of margins, he can be more than satisfied with his season.

Two places behind Frotscher, his compatriot Rico Vetter (VRP Vetter Racing Performance) finished the championship in sixth place. From his point of view, things got bitter again on the last lap when he was pushed down to twelfth place by the Finn Anssi Koski (AK 51 Racing Team) and the Brit Jamie Williams (JLG/NCE Racing). In the overall standings, he had to admit defeat to Frenchman Romain Cleaz-Savoyen by half a point.

German guest driver Wolfgang Schuster also delivered a fine performance this weekend. In the first race he was still in ninth place, but in the second race on the 4.780-kilometre natural race track on the outskirts of Frohburg he improved by one place. While Thomas Wendel (2Wam.de Racing) did not take part in the races, Andreas Jochum at least scored four more points for the IRRC Supersport 2023.

IRRC Supersport, Frohburg

Result race 2

1st Jorn Hamberg (NL), Yamaha, 10 laps. 2nd Marek Červený (CZ), Triumph, 4,898 sec ahead. 3rd Lukas Maurer (CH)*, Yamaha, +6,555 sec. 4th Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha. 5th Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 6th Petr Najman (CZ), Yamaha. 7th Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 8th Wolfgang Schuster (D)*, Yamaha. 9th Romain Cleaz-Savoyen (F), Kawasaki. 10th Anssi Koski (FIN), Suzuki. Also: 12th Rico Vetter (D), Kawasaki. 15th Tobias Hinze (D)*, Yamaha. 17th Andreas Jochum (D), Yamaha. 18th Tobias Grünzinger (D)*, Suzuki. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Triumph.

*Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Supersport after 12 races

1st Marek Červený (CZ), 230 points. 2nd Jorn Hamberg (NL), 222.5. 3rd Ilja Caljouw (NL), 137.5. 4th Sebastian Frotscher (D), 130.5. 5th Romain Cleaz-Savoyen (F), 99. 6th Rico Vetter (D), 98.5. 7th Anssi Koski (FIN), 98.5. Anssi Koski (FIN), 90. 8th Mauro Poncini (CH), 75.5. 9th Petr Najman (CZ), 70. 10th Thomas Wendel (D), 64.5. Also: 15th Andreas Jochum (D), 37.5. 16th Mattieu Pauchard (CH), 27.