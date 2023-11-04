How the Moto2 teams are positioning themselves for 2024

With Pedro Acosta, only one Moto2 ace is leaving the class for MotoGP in 2024. Nevertheless, there is a lot of movement on the transfer market. SPEEDWEEK.com provides an overview.

The German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team has granted Darryn Binder a second Moto2 season. Lukas Tulovic, on the other hand, has to vacate his seat and will be replaced by 18-year-old European Moto2 champion Senna Agius. Moto3 World Championship title contender Ayumu Sasaki is leaving the German team for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team. The second rider there is still in doubt.

In return, the QJMotor Gresini Moto2 Team announced the signing of the up-and-coming Master Camp Kalex rider Manuel Gonzalez (now eighth in the World Championship), who will be Albert Arenas' team-mate (the 2020 Moto3 World Champion comes from Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The Fantic Racing Team parted ways early with the hopeless Spaniard Borja Gomez, who is rumoured not to have delivered the promised dowry. The new MotoE world champion Mattia Casadei will therefore ride the remaining races alongside Celestino Vietti at Fantic. Vietti will then move to Red Bull KTM Ajo for 2024.

It remains to be seen who will ride alongside new signing Arón Canet at Fantic in 2024. Fantic team headmaster Stefano Bedon and the new team manager Roberto Locatelli, 125cc World Champion in 2000, would like to sign the exceptional 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer, the 2021 European Moto2 Champion. Casadei could also come into play if he achieves good results in the next few races.

However, Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro told SPEEDWEEK.com in Japan: "We will continue to ride with Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer in 2024."

But Buriram winner Aldeguer is considering leaving because he believes that the Boscoscuro machine, unlike the Kalex, is not competitive on all tracks.

Aldeguer could only have left the Speed-up team without any problems if no Boscoscuro rider had been among the top five in the World Championship in the summer. But that was the case with Lopez.

"But if Aldeguer wants to leave, you won't be able to stop him by force," said an opposing team boss.

Teo Martín's new MT Helmets - MSi Moto2 team, which was previously involved in the Moto3 World Championship, has taken over Sito Pons' Moto2 seats for 2024, as well as the two MotoE World Championship slots.

Team owner Teo Martín wanted to promote his top Moto3 rider Diogo Moreira, but he had already signed with Italtrans during the summer break. MTHelmets-MSi therefore opted for the prominent rider duo of Ai Ogura, Moto2 runner-up in the 2022 World Championship, and Sergio Garcia, Moto3 runner-up in 2022.

At Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia Team, Ai Ogura will be replaced by former Moto3 rider Mario Aji from Indonesia, who has not covered himself in glory in Moto3 so far.

At the Dutch RW Racing Team it is clear that the duo of Barry Baltus (B) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL) and Kalex will continue, even if the new contract with the 17-year-old India GP sixth-placed van den Goorbergh has not yet been signed.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Mattia Casadei? (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Eleven Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, ??? (Kalex)

The 2023 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Albert Arenas, Pedro Acosta (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Lukas Tulovic, Darryn Binder (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Taiga Hada (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Filip Salač, Jeremy Alcoba (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig, Marcos Ramirez (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta v/d Goorbergh (Kalex)



Pons Wegow Los40

Aron Canet, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Joe Roberts (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Celestino Vietti, Borja Gomez (Kalex)



Tensite Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Sean Dylan Kelly, Rory Skinner (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura (Kalex)



Eleven Marc VDS Racing

Sam Lowes, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Manuel González, Kohta Nozane (Kalex)