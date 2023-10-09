Carlos Tatay (20): "You have to learn to survive".

Last year, Carlos Tatay was still on pole position and the Moto3 podium in Mandalika for CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP. Now the young Spaniard in a wheelchair is fighting bravely to lead as normal a life as possible.

Carlos Tatay crashed in the Moto2 European Championship race at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão on 2 July, sustaining serious spinal injuries. At first, only sparse information about his state of health leaked out to the public, but in the meantime, the 2019 Red Bull Rookies Cup champion regularly shows up on his social media channels, reporting on his iron will to stand on his own two feet again one day.

Recently, Tatay also gave his first interview since his momentous accident on Nico Abad's YouTube channel. "At first it was hard for me to accept that I was in a wheelchair," the 20-year-old from Valencia admitted. In the meantime, however, he has realised that his life goes on and that he can enjoy it despite everything. "I want to show that you can do a lot if you have the motivation and the will."

The Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex rider suffered a fracture of the fifth vertebra of his back, with the injury being an incomplete spinal cord injury. "I am starting to regain feeling in my legs. There are ways to make progress, but it takes a lot of time," he commented.

He added that it is not yet possible to estimate how great this progress will be. Only after six to eight months would the actual extent of the injury be known. That is why the young Spaniard is not giving up hope of being able to walk again one day and is undergoing intensive rehabilitation and training sessions every day - hand cycling and wheelchair tennis are also part of the programme.

But the main thing is to regain mobility in his legs, not to get back on a motorbike. "The first thing is to live, racing takes a back seat," Tatay emphasised.

Even though it is difficult for him to take the perspective of a fan, Tatay has not lost his passion for motorbikes. Nor does he harbour any resentment over the fateful Portimão accident. "If it had happened to me when I was doing something else, I would be angrier, but it happened when I was doing what I like best."

"I am not afraid. A spinal cord injury is very hard because you lose a lot of things, but you have to learn to survive," he said admirably. "Everything, absolutely everything is easier than it seems. You just need the will to be happy."