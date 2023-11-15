Liqui Moly Husqvarna: A drop of bitterness after double victory

The managers of the competing teams shook their heads when Husqvarna favourite Sasaki lost 5 points to his team-mate Collin Veijer on Sunday, which could still play an important role in the World Championship.

Despite the magnificent one-two victory at the Sepang GP on Sunday, the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Moto3 team was not just jubilant and happy. Collin Veijer and Ayumu Sasaki delivered a brilliant battle for the lead in Malaysia, which the intrepid and highly talented world championship rookie from the Netherlands crowned with his first GP victory.

But the downer: title contender Sasaki lost 5 precious points in the fight against world championship leader Jaume Masià, who thanks to third place still has a 13-point lead going into the last two Grand Prix in Losail (19 November) and Valencia (26 November).

Veteran Sasaki at least kept his World Championship chances alive, but must take himself to task: He has led seven times this year on the Husqvarna in the final round, but has only won once - at the Austrian GP in Spielberg. Title rival Jaume Masià, who last year was still under contract to Red Bull KTM Ajo and thus a member of the Pierer Group, has already notched up three wins this season as the clear best Honda rider. And even rookie David Alonso (GASGAS) has already bagged four wins this season!

It is understandable that Veijer, as a newcomer to the class, did not want to miss out on the chance of his first GP triumph, especially as the Netherlands had not won in the lightweight world championship classes since Brno 1990 (Hans Spaan on Honda)!

"The Moto3 World Championship is not a team sport," Pierer Mobility Sports Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com a few days ago. The Austrians allow their riders from KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and CFMOTO to ride freely.

Interventions in the race strategy are left to the respective teams.

However, it is difficult to judge how good the relationship between the team and Sasaki is. In August, the Pierer managers were assured that Sasaki would contest the 2024 Moto2 World Championship with Liqui Moly (instead of Tulovic), but soon afterwards SPEEDWEEK.com announced that the Japanese rider had signed with the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team.

Tatsuki Suzuki will join the team from Memmingen as the new Moto3 rider in 2024. Darryn Binder and European Moto2 Champion Senna Agius, who has not yet shown the right calibre for the world championship and has always failed to score points in his 2023 outings, will line up in Moto2.

The value of a European Championship title can be seen in Lula's Tulovic this season: he has scored 12 points in the first 18 Grand Prix and is in 24th place in his second full World Championship season.

Newcomer Tatsuki Suzuki, Sasaki's successor in the German Moto3 team, is not arousing any tingling feelings either: He is 25 years old, has achieved three victories and five other podium finishes in 148 Grand Prix races. He won the 2023 Las Teams rain race, but disappointed non-stop thereafter and was therefore replaced by Adrián Fernández (5th place in Sepang) at Leopard Honda in the autumn.

Ayumu Sasaki crossed the finish line in Sepang just 0.066 seconds behind Veijer. "I think I had a great race. I did a lot of lead work and controlled the pace while trying to conserve the tyres. I knew that Jaume Masià and my team-mate were with me. On the last lap into turn 8, I didn't expect Collin to overtake me there. I didn't brake so late, otherwise I could have been more on my guard. Nevertheless, we have reduced the gap in the championship and still have two races to go. We will give our maximum."

Well, if you don't expect your opponents to attack on the last lap with the experience of 122 Grand Prix races and don't brake late, you probably haven't done everything right as a title contender. Especially as Collin Veijer did not behave in a team-friendly manner in the last races and defended his own interests. Which he was obviously not forbidden to do.

"I feel great, it was incredibly exhausting," sighed Collin Veijer, who is already in eighth place in the World Championship. "It was a great race and I tried to stay as far ahead as possible. At one point I had to attack my team-mate because otherwise the group behind me would have overtaken me as well. In the end, we achieved a double victory for our team, which I am very happy about. I would like to thank the whole team for their tireless help."

Team manager Peter Öttl spoke of a great day for his Moto3 team. Sepang seems to bring success for the Husky team, as a double victory was celebrated here back in 2002. "However, the weekend started anything but easy," admitted the Bavarian. "It was a new track for Collin and we had to make a lot of adjustments to the set-up on Ayumu's bike. Nevertheless, we were competitive again until qualifying, as Collin's second place on the grid and fifth place for Ayumu showed, although we knew that much more was possible with Ayumu. The grid gave us confidence that we would be very competitive if we could fix all of Ayumu's problems before the race, while Collin's strong consistency gave us high hopes of a strong result. To finish the race day with a double win is the maximum a team can achieve. We extended our lead in the team standings, which is very pleasing. But more importantly, Ayumu was able to close the gap in the championship again."

Was there no team order? Peter Öttl: "It's never easy to determine the order of your own riders, and this was a race in which Collin always did his best from start to finish to help Ayumu, but also had to pay attention to his own race so as not to jeopardise his own top result. In the end he managed it very well, because in such a close race it was difficult to know which rider was behind him. But we are very happy and proud of our two drivers. With this double victory, we are one step closer to our goal of keeping the championship open until Valencia. Hopefully we can say the same in Doha in a week's time so that we can fight for the title in Valencia."

Result Moto3 World Championship race, Sepang, 12/11/2013

1st Veijer, Husqvarna, 15 rdn in 33:30.072 min

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.066 sec

3rd Masià, Honda, + 0.328

4th Ortola, KTM, + 6.830

5th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 7.191

6th Artigas, CFMOTO, +7.354

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, +7.400

8th Farioli, KTM, +11.175

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, +11.287

10th Bertelle, Honda, + 11.441

11th D. Öncü, KTM, + 14.095

12th Perez, KTM, + 14.490

13th Odgen, Honda, + 15.600

14th Whatley, Honda, +17.148

15th Nepa, KTM, +17.195

16th Fellon, KTM, +17.251

17th Muñoz*, KTM, + 33.878

= 27-sec penalty for irresponsible riding.

Moto3 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1. Masià 246. 2. Sasaki 233. 3. Alonso 205. 4. Holgado 205. 5. Öncü 196. 6. Ortolá 170. 7. Moreira 131. 8. Veijer 130. 9. Muñoz 113. 10. Rueda 111. 11. Nepa 101. 12. Toba 97. 13. Yamanaka 78. 14. Artigas 77. 15. R. Rossi 66. 16. Furusato 56. 17. Suzuki 50. 18. Kelso 49. 19. Bertelle 48. 20. Salvador 31. 21. Fenati 30. 22. Odgen 24. 23. A. Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Farioli 15. 26. Fellon 6. 27. Azman 5. 28. Carraro 5. 29. Aji 4. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Perez 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM 362 points (World Champion). 2. Honda 297 3. Husqvarna 272. 4. GASGAS 230. 5. CFMOTO 101.

Team World Championship:

1. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 363. 2. Leopard Racing 319. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 307 points. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 283. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 271. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 220. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 163. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 126. 10. BOE Motorsports 106. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 83. 12. Honda Team Asia 60. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.