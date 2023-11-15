Marco Simoncelli: A rebel, daredevil and warrior

Twelve years ago, Marco Simoncelli died tragically in the MotoGP race in Sepang. His parents still come back to Kuala Lumpur every year.

On the Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Kuala Lumpur, Paolo and Rossella Simoncelli were sitting very close to me in the Boeing-777. We chatted, because I drive up from Riccione to Coriano every year as part of the Misano GP, where there is a huge memorial to Marco at the first roundabout and a memorial to the town's famous son in the village square next to the church.

I met Paolo Simoncelli at breakfast on Monday, as I do every day at the Mövenpick Hotel or in the paddock. I asked the Moto3 Honda team owner how he feels about attending the Malaysian GP every year. "Poca troia," he sighed. "Bloody hell... I'll be so glad to get out of here today."

The death of Marco Simoncelli in October 2011 deeply moved the motorbike world. Not since the death of Ayrton Senna in 1994 had such a charismatic and popular motorsport rider lost his life on the racetrack.

That is why the death of Super SIC was so close to many people's hearts. The shock took on unimaginable proportions - and it can still be felt in every corner of the paddock today. You walk past a truck with the number 58 on it 20 times a day, journalists have decorated their notebooks with the 58, and the buttons can still often be seen.

Not only that: in 2012, the GP circuit on the Adriatic was renamed the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", a "Fondazione Marco Simoncelli 58" was established, and there is the "SIC Supermoto Day", in which Doriano Romboni unfortunately lost his life in 2013. There is a SIC58 memorial plaque in the accident curve in Sepang; in his home town of Coriano, an SIC museum (with his Honda RC213V) has been created that is well worth seeing, as well as a work of art with radiant power; the Fondazione has already co-financed the construction of a hospital in Coriano.

Papa Paolo returned to the world championship in 2017 with the SIC58 Squadra Moto3 team. "After Marco's death, I resolved to drive a team truck through the gate to the paddock again at some point," he explained. In the meantime, his team has already celebrated GP victories - for example with Tatsuki Suzuki in 2019.

Race number 58 is no longer allocated in the MotoGP category. Only the Simoncelli family can reverse this decision.

That brings us to a topic: SIC? What does that mean?

How does someone with the Simoncelli name end up with such a strange brand name?

It can't have anything to do with the family name, can it?

In fact, out of sheer curiosity, we researched the background to the origin of this abbreviation. We found out that Simoncelli adopted the not very common Italian expression "sbatti i coglioni" as his motto in life, which means something like "Fuck it" or "I don't give a shit". The fearless Italian was a non-conformist, a rebel, a daredevil, a fighter, his charisma equalled that of Rossi. That is why he lives on in the hearts of thousands of fans. They soon called him Super SIC.

In the case of SIC mate Rossi, only the insiders know why he had the abbreviation "VVLF" on the collar of his leather suit since childhood. This means: "Viva viva la Figa" - he is celebrating a primary female sexual organ.

It is a strange irony of fate that the GP circuit in Malaysia is also called SIC - which stands for Sepang International Circuit.

SIC and the feud against the Spaniards

Marco Simoncelli, world champion in the 250cc class on Gilera in 2008, was a pop star, his Jimi Hendrix hairstyle made him a teenage heartthrob, his irreverent riding style, his boundless talent, his carefree demeanour, his feuds in the 250cc era against the Spaniards - Marco was a young man with rough edges.

The number 58 would not be bent. When Dorna simply postponed the 2011 Japanese GP from April to October following the nuclear disaster in Fukushima and many in the GP squad were afraid of the radiation, SIC had himself provocatively photographed in the pit lane with a Geiger counter.

The "Gazzetta dello Sport" ran eleven pages on the Simoncelli drama following the 2011 accident.

Valentino Rossi, of all people, had run over Simoncelli, who had crashed on lap 2, possibly causing him fatal injuries. Valentino rumbled over Marco's upper arm and ripped his helmet off his head with the front fork.

Naturally, the question of why the agv helmet flew off was discussed. Was it because Simoncelli was wearing a helmet two sizes larger than his head size would have required due to his fuzzy head? AGV developer Vittorio Cafaggi: "The helmet had to fly off. Every chin strap has to withstand a certain load, then it has to break. The bracket on the chin was torn out. If the helmet hadn't flown off, Marco's head would have been torn off...."

Portugal 2011: The crash with Lorenzo

Rossi and Simoncelli were best friends - and they would have become business partners in 2012. Rossi's company "VR46 Apparel" was to distribute Super-SIC's merchandising products in 2012.

However, Simoncelli and Jorge Lorenzo were not exactly one heart and one soul. The then Yamaha star Lorenzo got upset several times in 2011 about the rebellious and disrespectful MotoGP intruder from Italy because he was involved in several collisions with well-known opponents.

Before the 2011 Portuguese GP, Lorenzo and Simoncelli sat next to each other at a pre-event press conference in Estoril. Lorenzo said to his neighbour: "MotoGP racing is dangerous enough, we don't need manoeuvres like that. If you do something like that again..."

Simoncelli cheekily interrupted him. "What happens then? Will I go to prison?" he enquired with a grin. The video is a hit on "you-tube".

But after Marco's death, Jorge Lorenzo was just as deeply affected as all his fellow riders.

Valentino Rossi later described Simoncelli's character by way of an example. "After this press conference, I took Marco aside in the evening and urged him to pay a little more attention in the duels, at least in the near future. But at the next race in Le Mans he shot down Dani Pedrosa and Dani suffered a broken collarbone. That's just the way Marco was..."

Sepang: Clumsy rescue operation

The rescue operation by the Malaysian marshals was immediately exposed as clumsy by spectator videos. They loaded the lifeless Simoncelli onto a stretcher and ran towards the triple crash barrier, behind which a rescue car was waiting. In their haste, one of the rescuers stumbled, after which the stretcher temporarily slipped away from the excited rescuers. It tumbled into the grass along with Simoncelli.

But the Honda works rider was already dead. "Marco's heart had already stopped beating on the track due to the severe chest injuries," reported Race Director Paul Butler.

Dad Paolo Simoncelli also confirmed this. "I was at the scene of the accident. Marco was already dead. I took his hand, I spoke to him. But he had already died."

The world collapsed for the shocked Paolo Simoncelli. "A coincidence," he sighed. "Ten centimetres difference would have been enough to injure the shoulder instead of the neck. Unfortunately, Marco was hit right between his neck and head. Even in death, he was so beautiful. I love him deeply..."

Paolo was aware: "After the funeral, loneliness begins for us."

"Marco was something special"

Papa Paolo had sold his ice cream parlour to help finance Marco's racing career and to be able to accompany him to all the races.

"Marco was something special. People sensed and felt that. He was happy to be able to lead a simple life, with his dog, in the countryside. He liked everything uncomplicated. He rarely uttered a bad word, only when he felt compelled to do so. He was always honest and open. Perhaps that was the reason for his early death. They say the good Lord takes the best. I don't know if that's true. But I hope it's true," muses Paolo

He said goodbye to Marco with a hug before every race, said the senior rider. "Even this Sunday in Sepang. It didn't help. The day before, he said to me: 'I'm tired. I want to go home'."

"I taught Marco to be a warrior and never give up... I don't know if I did the right thing," mused Paolo after the accident. "If he had left motorcycling, he would still be alive."

"Before the unfortunate race in Malaysia, Marco bathed in a pool with ice cubes because of the heat," said Papa Simoncelli. "He really wanted to win. He was in top form and convinced that he would become MotoGP World Champion sooner or later."

Marco Simoncelli's body was cremated. "We had an agreement," Paolo later revealed. "He would have me cremated one day and keep my mortal remains on his bedside table; that was the agreement. And from time to time he would take me for a walk in the garden. He had me fooled. He had us all fooled."