Champion Jaume Masià (Honda): A circus and a zoo

The scenes in the Moto3 race in Qatar were reminiscent of the jostling that takes place on the bumper car track at a funfair: Masià pulled onto the inside lane next to his World Championship rival Ayumu Sasaki not once but twice on his Leopard Honda, only to then straighten up and force the Japanese rider off the track. Masià's team-mate Adrián Fernández helped to the best of his ability and also got in Sasaki's way with an aggressive manoeuvre. As a result, the Husqvarna Intact rider lost his chance of a podium and of postponing the world championship decision until the season finale in Valencia, while Masià celebrated victory and, with a 28-point lead in the points standings, an early title win.

The fact that he had received a warning during the race for his loutish driving did not bother Masià in the slightest. "I saw messages from race control, but I didn't really care," said the 23-year-old Spaniard, who had already faced criticism from race control before the Qatar Grand Prix and suspected a conspiracy against himself and the Leopard Honda Team. "Since the Malaysian Grand Prix we have had the strategy that Adrián rides behind Sasaki in the races, but the race organisers deigned to visit us in the pits and forbid this strategy. That was unfair because Adrián did nothing more than ride behind him," said Masià.

Masià interpreted the attempt to rein in the Leopard Racing Team somewhat, right up to the warning in the Qatar race, as an attempt to keep Husqvarna/KTM and the Japanese rider in the stirrup in the title fight - because the Grand Prix organisation had no interest in another Spanish world champion. "To be honest, I'm shocked by the organisation and the race management. At the end of the day it's a joke, it's a circus and we are the zoo," he said. "I understand that we are a show and that the teams want to have certain nationalities. But that's a bit unfair. I also understand that they have to sell the image rights, that they have to make money because otherwise there's no money to distribute. But I was very disappointed that the race organisers told us in Malaysia that Adrián was not allowed to drive behind Sasaki. If you analyse it and think about it, I think it's a joke. To say please leave this rider alone and target another rider is grotesque!"

Convinced of the lack of interest in more Spanish winners, Masià shouted a particularly loud "Viva España" through the press centre at the Losail circuit. "We are the best country with the best climate, the best people and the best company, and that's why everyone comes to Spain to train. We are the envy of the world because we have the talent and we have the circuits," he said, showing his national pride.

He left no doubt whatsoever about his fierce rivalry with Sasaki. "I really didn't understand the warning today. Last year, in Valencia, I pushed Kaito Toba and was penalised with a start from the pit lane and two long laps. This year, Aleix Espargaró misses Franco Morbidelli and gets away with a six-position drop on the grid. And that's what I don't understand, this double standard. Márquez is constantly in Bagnaia's slipstream and nothing happens. Adrián Fernández rides behind Sasaki in two races, and the race organisers stage a riot in our pits. That's what I don't understand. It's unbelievable!"

Moto3 race result, Doha (19/11):

1st Masià, Honda, 16 rdn in 33:50.694 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.068 sec

3rd Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.163

4th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 0.285

5th Perez, KTM, + 1.553

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.566

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1.725

8th Toba, Honda, + 1.846

9th Holgado, KTM, + 1.943

10th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 2.019

11th Fenati, Honda, + 3.634

12th Muñoz, KTM, + 4.003

13th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.060

14th Furusato, Honda, + 4.166

15th Ortolá, KTM, + 4.228

Moto3 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Masià, 271 points (World Champion). 2. Sasaki 243. 3. Alonso 225. 4. Holgado 212. 5. Öncü 212. 6. Ortolá 171. 7. Veijer 136. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 111. 10. Muñoz 106. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 101. 13. R. Rossi 79. 14. Yamanaka 78. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 58. 17. Bertelle 57. 18. Kelso 52. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Odgen 24. 23. Adrián Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Perez 15. 26. Farioli 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 378 points (world champion). 2. Honda 322. 3. Husqvarna 282. 4. GASGAS 250. 5. CFMOTO 104.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 379 points. 2. Leopard Racing 344. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 323. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 303. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 272. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 227. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 129. 10. BOE Motorsports 121. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 62. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.