Tech3 also under the GASGAS flag in Moto3

As expected, there will be another colour change within Pierer Mobility AG for the 2024 season: Dani Holgado and Jacob Roulstone will start for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 with immediate effect.

Last year, the GASGAS colours made their debut in the premier class of MotoGP with the Tech3 Team; in 2024, the French racing team will also be chasing the title in red in the Moto3 World Championship. "In 2024, our Moto3 team will become the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team," Hervé Poncharal officially announced on Thursday. "We are very proud to officially carry the flag of the young GASGAS brand in MotoGP and Moto3. Our strong partnership with Red Bull continues and we are very happy to welcome Motul as our official oil partner."

Last year's three-time GP winner and fifth in the World Championship, Daniel Holgado, has been joined at Tech3 by a rookie for the new Moto3 season, Jacob Roulstone. "Daniel Holgado will be the team leader in 2024 after he made us dream with an incredible season last year, taking three wins and a few more podiums. I know that Dani will be even stronger in 2024, he is hungry for more," emphasised Poncharal. "At his side we have an exciting Australian rookie, Jacob Roulstone, who joined us at the Valencia test in November. He had a good first day with the team and I know he will use the tests in Portimão and Jerez to be ready for his first season in Moto3."

The Moto3 class kicks off the pre-season with a private test in Portimão on Thursday and Friday this week, followed by the IRTA test in Jerez from 28 February to 1 March.

"There are a few changes for the Tech3 Team for 2024, but the standards and objectives remain largely unchanged," added Jens Hainbach, Sports Management Road Racing Vice President at the Pierer Group. "The team has achieved GP victories in the past two years and, as part of the GP Academy, has helped to promote talent. With Dani and Jacob, this work will continue in red - and I am convinced that the successes will also continue."

From 2021 to 2023, Jorge Martínez's squad was still the GASGAS factory team, but from this season, the Aspar Team will wear the blue CFMOTO colours instead of PrüstelGP. In addition to Moto3 World Championship contender David Alonso and World Championship newcomer Joel Esteban, the Chinese brand is also competing in the Moto2 class for the first time with Jake Dixon and Izan Guevara.