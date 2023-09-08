Marc Márquez: Gresini deal fixed, but no team purchase

Marc Márquez has reached an agreement with Gresini-Ducati for two years. But the rumours that he is buying the Gresini team are not true for the time being.

For the time being, there is no telling when Marc Márquez will finally put his cards on the table and talk about his future. The 59-time MotoGP winner on Honda has long since finished with the Japanese factory. His contract with the Gresini Ducati team is to run for two years. The 30-year-old Spaniard gets free clearance from HRC. But it is becoming apparent that this transfer will set some stones rolling at the Honda Racing Corporation.

Because sponsors like Repsol, Estrella Galicia 0,0 and Red Bull have signed their contracts mainly on the condition that superstar Marc Márquez will ride there.

Therefore, Márquez could direct some money to Gresini, although the aforementioned sponsors actually wanted to stay on board with HRC until the end of 2024.

In Misano it was even reported that Márc Márquez could take over the entire Gresini team and appropriate the two MotoGP slots, just as Razlan Razali for Petronas-Yamaha appropriated the two slots from Aspar-Martinez after 2028 and as Avintia most recently gave the two MotoGP slots to Rossi's Mooney VR46 team for 2022.

Such transfers are permitted provided that Dorna agrees to the change of ownership and the new owner takes over the five-year contracts with Dorna.

But Marc Márquez wiped those team-buying rumours off the table. He said he wanted to concentrate on riding for the time being. Whether he will run a team one day is still up in the air.

But many prominent and well-known predecessors as racing drivers later became team owners: Agostini, Roberts, Pons, Aspar Martinez, Rainey, Cecchinello, Gresini, Öttl and Boscoscuro, for example.

By the way: So far, we know of only a few superstars and serial world champions who have chosen a similar course of action as Marc and went from a factory team to a private team.

The last one was four-time 500cc world champion Eddie Lawson, who moved from the Yamaha Marlboro factory team to Rothmans-Honda after 1988, but went to Erv Kanemoto's customer team, while the Rothmans-Honda factory team was formed by Wayne Gardner and Mick Doohan.

Even Giacomo Agostini left MVAgusta after many world championship triumphs only when the Yamaha factory team picked him up.

And Rossi moved from the Repsol Honda team to Yamaha after 2003, then rode in the Ducati factory team for two years in 2011 and 2012 before returning to Yamaha and remaining as a factory rider with Yamaha until the end of 2021, even though he ended up with a factory contract with Petronas-Yamaha.