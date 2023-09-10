Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): "I'm not even a factory rider".

Prima Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin secured the main race triumph at the Misano MotoGP race in a heat battle after winning the sprint, moving Pecco Bagnaia ahead of the overseas touring rider in the World Championship standings.

Jorge Martin (25) was flawless throughout the MotoGP weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Santamonica. He secured the second double victory after the Sachsenring GP. The Spaniard also steered his Ducati through 27 laps in the heat marathon on Sunday without making any mistakes, although VR46 aces Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia were troublesome pursuers over two thirds of the distance.

The Madrilenian reduced his gap to Bagnaia in the World Championship standings to 36 points with the full success at the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Accordingly, Martin also exuberantly celebrated his third MotoGP victory overall at the Parc Fermé. "Misano has not been a great track for me so far. But right after FP1 I felt good. I didn't touch the bike again, I also concentrated on myself - that was the key to success," beamed Martin.

"To win the Ducati home race and to do it in my Italian team here in Misano is incredible! I'm very happy!"

On race strategy, the winner said, "Already on Saturday I knew that the guys like Marco and Pecco would be there today as well in terms of pace. I was then in front after the start, but I heard the engines close behind me and then I also saw on the screen and on the dashboard that they were there."

"I then just reeled off the laps. The grip was also really bad after Moto2." In the final third, it was the Martinator's hour: "When I sensed small weaknesses in the chasers and a small gap opened up, I pushed again. I was really on the limit - uhhh! I tried to keep the gap. Then I was 2.2 ahead and a bit more relaxed. Marco then came again, but I was able to push again."

Martin then received a warning about track limits, as did many other aces. "I was a bit worried about not touching the track limit in turn 11, which was the critical spot for me. It was a bit more difficult, of course. But laps 17 and 18 were the key - I put a lot of pressure in the hard braking zones."

On the situation in the World Championship, Martin says with stoic calm: "My goal is still to win races. I'm not even a factory driver. So I don't really feel it's my responsibility to win the WRC title. If there is a chance, then of course I will try. But that would be my responsibility as a factory driver - at the moment I'm not. So it's not up to me."