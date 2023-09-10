Marc Márquez (Honda/7th): "I want to get faster".

After seventh place at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", Marc Márquez was in a rather conciliatory mood, because after all it was his best Sunday result this year. Team boss Alberto Puig had issued the motto that Marc should start well and then not overdo it in the race. Did this strategy work? "Yes, but of course in the last ten laps the soft rear tyre weakened more than the mediums that all the rival teams were using," noted the six-time MotoGP World Champion. "Honestly, I think I did a perfect race. Still, we lost 13 seconds to the top riders. But we got the maximum out of it and I attacked when I needed to. I suffered, but I was able to defend quite well in the last laps when a big group came behind me."

"But we need to find out why we had to run the soft option at the back and why we couldn't use the medium rear tyre. So we lose a lot of performance, especially on corner entry. and if you turn in slowly, you also lose on corner exit. Yes, the other manufacturers are super fast with the medium rear tyres, but we can't manage with them. I already had to use the Soft at the back in Spielberg and Montmeló. With the Soft you have to juggle a lot with your body weight to still have traction at the end of the race. That takes a lot of energy, today I also suffered physically because the bike makes very high physical demands so that I have to do all these manoeuvres. That's why I felt 'arm pump' in both forearms today. But that wasn't the only thing, my whole body was running out of strength."

Stefan Bradl's explanation for Honda's soft rear tyre compounds: "We have too little traction. That's why we need the soft compound."

"I spent a lot of energy trying to catch up with Viñales. Because my goal was to catch him and then stay in his slipstream and company until the end," Marc reported. "But when I was behind him, I was already destroyed. That's why even Oliveira overtook me and it was impossible for me to follow him. I'm curious if it will continue like this in the next races for us... We just need more performance. How I do better lap times doesn't matter to me. Whether I brake late and exit the corners slower or brake earlier and then accelerate earlier is not crucial. I just want to get faster."