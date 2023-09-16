Dani Pedrosa took over the role of MotoGP test rider at Red Bull-KTM in spring 2019. Honda and Yamaha did not want him. In August 2020, Binder won at Brno with the KTM RC16. Pedrosa is now praised by Márquez.

Red Bull-KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa managed fourth place in Misano on Saturday and Sunday. The Honda Racing Corporation failed to hire the soon-to-be 38-year-old Spaniard as a test rider after his departure from Repsol-Honda. In return, the Spaniard began to shape the KTM RC16 into a winning bike the following year. Pedrosa had already impressed in his wildcard entry in 2021 with 10th place in Spielberg; at the end of April 2023 he managed 6th and 7th places in the two races in Jerez, leaving fans and colleagues speechless.

From today's perspective, Marc Márquez regrets that his former teammate (Dani rode for Repsol-Honda from 2006 until the end of 2018) was not persuaded by Honda at the time to continue as a test rider. But the climate with Márquez and the team management with Shuhei Nakamoto and Livio Suppo, who were willingly at the feet of the new superstar, left a lot to be desired.

Yet Dani had shone with 31 MotoGP victories, finished MotoGP as runner-up three times, achieved a total of 153 podiums in 298 GP appearances so far in his life, won the 125cc and 250cc World Championships and contributed more to the further development of the racing bikes than the HRC technicians apparently wanted to admit.

Yamaha did not want Dani Pedrosa after 2018 either. He was not in the "range", i.e. he did not have the right wingspan, was criticised with regard to Pedrosa's jockey stature (158 cc, 55 kg). But test riders Jonas Folger (2019), Jorge Lorenzo (2020) and then Cal Crutchlow didn't really move the M1 project forward despite a bigger stature.

"In any case, Dani is the best test rider so far, he is the fastest and also gives the most precise comments on the bike. He is very sensitive about the bike, he knows exactly what is needed to make it faster," Marc Márquez is convinced today.

"At the same time, I have to stress: You can be the best test rider, but if you don't have the right engineers in the development department who have the right answers to your comments, it's impossible to make the bike better," says the Repsol Honda star. "We can see, Aprilia and Ducati have also built competitive bikes, with Pirro and Savadori and other test rides in the past. They are good riders, but not as highly talented as Dani Pedrosa. In a test team, of course the rider is an important part. But even more important are the engineers, who draw the right conclusions from the information."

The facts: Dani Pedrosa, who turns 38 on 29 sworember, has taken 22 ounktre in his two Sinntag races in 2023stm he was victor once and fourth once. Marc Márquez has never scored on Sunday in the first nine Grand Prix this year. At Spielberg, Catalunya and Misano he was 12th, 13th and 7th respectively.

Monday test Misano, combined times (11 September):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:30.602 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.234 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.552

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.566

5th Miller, KTM, + 0.573

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.575

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.630

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.699

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.735

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.760

11th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.779

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.832

13th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.890

14th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.973

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.084

16th Mir, Honda, + 1,084

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1,242

18th Bradl, Honda, + 1.544