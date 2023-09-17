Marc Márquez: Fierce hype on the transfer market

Alex Rins will ride for Yamaha in 2024 despite a valid HRC contract. Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró could also possibly change their positions.

Actually, it should be a quiet MotoGP transfer summer. Because most of the lucrative factory contracts in the premier class have been concluded until the end of 2024. But we have known what the contracts are worth since 2019, when Jorge Lorenzo served only one year at Repsol-Honda, Johann Zarco rode only half a year at Red Bull-KTM instead of two years, and since 2021, when Maverick Viñales defected from the Yamaha factory team to Aprilia Racing in August. That's why Franco Morbidleli was then ordered from the Petronas team to the factory Yamaha team at Misano in September, and Andrea Dovizioso was made the regular rider at Petronas-Yamaha again for 2022 due to a lack of viable top riders from the Aprilia test rider.

This trend towards uncertainty continued in 2023. Suddenly Pierer Mobility AG had three riders for two places on the GASGAS Racing Tech3 team, Pol Espargaró, Augusto Fernández and Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta. Pol or Augusto will probably be offered a contract as a substitute and test rider.

Then Alex Rins took to the LCR Honda team and signed for the Monster Yamaha factory team for 2024, where Morbidelli's contract was not renewed.

The next early contract termination is looming at Repsol-Honda, because Marc Márquez has not won for two years and after twelve of 20 Grand Prix this year is not beyond 19th place in the World Championship. Everything points to a switch to Gresini Racing and Ducati.

Repsol-Honda would then compete with Johann Zarco and Joan Mir (he has only collected five points in 2023). The Frenchman was supposed to ride for two years at LCR, but in the event of Marc Márquez leaving, he would take over the Repsol seat.

In the top two Ducati teams, nothing was supposed to change for the 2024 MotoGP season, or so it was planned as recently as June. At Lenovo Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will indeed ride again, but at Prima Pramac Ducati, 33-year-old Johann Zarco did not get a two-year contract, so he goes to HRC.

World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin rides a third season with Pramac, Franco Morbidelli becomes his teammate. Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini continue with Mooney VR46. Alex Márquez and Marc Márquez are expected to form the rider duo at Gresini Racing.

Marc Márquez knows: With a previous year's bike, Enea Bastianini achieved four MotoGP victories and third place in the World Championship in 2022!

Gigi Dall'Igna does not want to confirm a brand change from Marc Márquez to Ducati so far. "This is a difficult story. I don't think Marc Márquez will ride for Ducati in the future. On the other hand, it has often been shown - nothing is impossible in our sport," laughed the successful Italian, thus avoiding a clear answer.

Marc Márquez remains a delicate subject at Ducati Corse. Gigi Dall'Igna won the 125cc World Championship on Derbi with Marc Márquez in his Piaggio days in 2010. Since then they have known and appreciated each other. On the other hand, the Ducati aces Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Bezzecchi should not be scared away by the signing of the diva Marc Márquez.

But there is no denying that Marc Márquez is still a rider who makes the difference. Even though he has significantly reduced his willingness to take risks since the Silverstone GP at the beginning of August, he continues to run circles around his bona fide Honda colleagues.

And he knows: even Enea Bastianini won four World Championship races and secured third place in the World Championship with a second-hand Ducati GP21 at Gresini Racing 2022.

The MotoGP factory teams in 2024

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Marc Márquez? Johann Zarco? Joan Mir)

The 2024 MotoGP customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Pol Espargaró? A. Fernández? Pedro Acosta)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Mooney VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez?)

LCR Honda (Johann Zarco? Takaaki Nakagami)

The MotoGP factory teams 2023

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Marc Márquez, Joan Mir)

The 2023 customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Pol Espargaró, Augusto Fernández)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin)

CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Mooney VR46 Ducati (Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio)

LCR Honda (Alex Rins, Takaaki Nakagami)