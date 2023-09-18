India: Visa disaster, team members miss flights

The bureaucratic obstacles at the motorbike GP in India exceed all fears. Peter Öttl, for example, has not yet received an e-visa six hours before departure.

It was clear from the outset that the first Indian Motorcycle GP at the Buddh International Circuit would be an enormous challenge for World Championship promoter Dorna, the team association IRTA and the teams involved. Bureaucracy, customs restrictions, obstacles from the tax authorities, rip-offs in hotels and shuttle services, the late reconstruction of dangerous corners and many other problems kept teams and riders thinking the event would be cancelled at the last minute. "We might go there, then the Grand Prix will be cancelled at the last minute there," one insider surmised even as late as the Misano GP the weekend before last.

Dorna officials had been warned by Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali. Because Formula 1 made a guest appearance at the Buddh International Circuit from 2011 to 2013 - and never returned because of tax and customs problems. The former Italian World Superbike Championship promoter Flammini had a signed contract with the Indians - but never appeared there because of the many inconsistencies.

For days, the teams have been complaining about visas for India that were issued late or not at all, but without which the airlines would not let any travellers on board. This Saturday morning, SPEEDWEEK.com heard from the first sufferers after yesterday's report. "We are still waiting for some visas for India. Some team members were therefore unable to leave on the flights they had originally booked," Red Bull-KTM team owner Aki Ajo described.

"It's going to be exciting," Liqui Moly-Husqvarna.Moto3 team owner Peter Öttl also reported. "My flight to New Delhi leaves at 4.50pm today, I haven't received my visa yet. It will be exciting."

Jens Hainbach, Vice President Road Racing at Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna: "We all have no electronic visa yet. We are talking about a total of 50 people who are scheduled to depart from various locations in Europe tomorrow throughout the day. We've been told the visas should be sent out from 24 hours before departure."

SPEEDWEEK.com checked with Dorna officials this morning about the precarious situation. "The visa agency in India is a disaster. We now have to issue all the visas one by one by hand," an official who wishes to remain anonymous told us.

At stake is a total of about 2,000 entry permits for the IndianOil Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near New Delhi.

Because India, with a population of about 1.4 billion, is one of the emerging markets and a future market for all motorbike manufacturers, the new GP venue was welcomed by all factories. Dorna has signed a contract with the relevant authorities and the local promoter for five years with an option for five more years.

For the teams and reporters, the trip to New Delhi is turning out to be an adventure trip. For it is not only the German participants who are worried about contaminated food.

Moreover, India has now imposed a lockdown - after a Nipah virus outbreak. We know the scenes from the time of the coronavirus pandemic: assembly bans and closed schools. After two people died from an infection with the Nipah virus, India's government has declared a lockdown in the Kerala region. This pathogen causes dangerous brain infections. Fortunately, the affected region is 2600 km away from the Buddh Circuit.

"For Pierer Mobility, one Grand Prix in India is more important than four in Spain and two in Italy," Pierer CEO Hubert Trunkenpolz told SPEEDWEEK.com in November 2022. "We would also like usn to have more GP events in South America.

After this weekend, Dorna, the teams and the manufacturers will take stock and consider whether the MotoGP squad will return to this track with its magnificent infrastructure in 2024.