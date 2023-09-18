Paolo Bonora (Aprilia): Misano worries an exception?

One week after the double victory of Aleix Espargaró and Viñales in Barcelona, Aprilia had a surprisingly hard time in Misano. But after second place in the test, Race Manager Bonora is confident about the future.

Aprilia Racing has won two more MotoGP races this year with Aleix Espargaró at Silverstone and Catalunya, pushing Johann Zarco out of fifth place in the World Championship. At Monday's test in Misano, a new 'engine specification' for next year was tested by Maverick Viñales. They also tried a new chassis with Aleix Espargaró. "Our aim with this chassis version was to give the rider more confidence when turning into the corners," explained Paolo Bonora, Race Manager at Aprilia, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Is Aprilia primarily looking for more torque and more low-end power with the 2024 engines? Bonora: "It's more about more power over the whole rev range, from the very bottom to the peak power. Because all riders still want more power - in every range, that's for sure. At the bottom, in the middle and at the top."

"On the chassis, our main objective is to make the bike more stable in the braking phase. We also want to achieve better handling in the direction changes," Bonora added.

But Aprilia struggled hugely after the double win at Montmeló in Misano because the RS-GP23 handles much better on low-grip tracks like Catalunya than on tracks with a lot of grip - like Santamonica. "Yes, you are absolutely right," Bonora noted. "We managed to have an incredible weekend in Barcelona. There, all the other manufacturers struggled with the poor grip. We then went straight from the track with the worst grip to a circuit where the surface has the best grip of the year. Misano is a test track of ours. But we haven't found a solution yet to take advantage of that extra grip. We did well as soon as the tyre grip dropped a bit, so from the middle of the race to the end. But with the extra grip in qualifying or at the beginning of the race, we struggled a bit with the situation of the premium grip that the Misano tarmac reveals."

The MotoGP teams now have eight Grand Prix left in ten weeks. Are there any single arduous tracks with plenty of grip coming up for Aprilia?

"As far as the near future is concerned, we don't know about the surface in India. Nobody has exact information there yet. But I don't expect that we will see another asphalt with as much grip as in Misano in the coming races," Paolo Bonora noted. "Also, we will see some Grand Prix with very hot temperatures, with the exception of Australia. But we will have a bit of trouble on the tracks where there are heavy braking zones.

where heavy braking zones are waiting for us, for example in Motegi. That is a weakness we are working on."

Another Aprilia weakness so far has been performance in the rain. "But I think our rain weakness in Argentina in April was mainly to do with the setting," says Paolo Bonora. "We might not have entered the right set-up in the electronics and we also didn't tune the chassis perfectly for the wet track. We were not fast enough in Las Termas when it came to adapting the set-up ideally to the changeable weather conditions. I guess our current bike could also be competitive in the wet. We need to be more consistent and also get better from the team side when the weather changes."