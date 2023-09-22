Marc Márquez (2nd): "We are looking for more than 1 tenth".

Marc Márquez made people sit up and take notice in the first practice session in India with second place - and he clearly left his Honda colleagues behind. But he still does not hide his disappointment about the 2024 prototype.

"At the Misano test on Monday, we riders had different opinions. Taka and I said the previous chassis was better. Stefan and Joan Mir were of the opposite opinion," Marc Márquez reported in India. "Yes, if you prefer the new one and then you are ahead in the results list, then I understand such a judgement. But that is not the case at the moment. I said this new chassis is not good enough if we want to fight for the top positions next year. It can be a touch better in the end when it is mature. But we are not looking for a tenth of a second. We are looking for six to seven tenths per lap. So we have to improve a lot more, that's my opinion. Something has to change. We have to keep pushing now, we have to push. Also, there was so much rubber on the track in the afternoon test, much more than at the weekend, so you could do bigger lean angles than on the three GP days before. So again there were completely different demands on the bike than in the two races at Misano on Saturday and Sunday."

In which area does the Honda RC213V package need the most improvement? "With the new chassis in Misano, only the seating position was different, the lap times were not better. It was exactly the same. We have to improve especially the speed at the exit of the corners. Going into the corners we are not so bad, but we lose in the middle of the corner and at the exit. Those are two places where you can improve the lap time more easily than in the braking zones."

Marc Márquez had his helmet designer create a new helmet for the India. "Maybe this typical Indian design will bring me luck. in any case, I'm going with the same mentality as since England, I only risk a lot when it's worth it, so for example at the end of the first qualifying session on Friday or in qualifying."

The Repsol Honda star, who finished a surprising second in the first free practice session at the Buddh International Circuit, losing only 0.139 sec and showing once again that he learns new tracks faster than many colleagues thanks to his giant talent, is not looking for excuses. "Yes, I only arrived here on Thursday night. But that doesn't matter. I was tired on Thursday, but at the European races I also only get to the track on Thursday. The 3.5 hour time difference to Europe is not a big problem so far either."

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755

Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961

5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242

11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528

15th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542