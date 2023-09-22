FIM MotoGP Stewards: No penalty for Michele Pirro

The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has looked again at the Misano incident involving Michele Pirro and Jack Miller and dismissed it as a "racing incident". The Ducati test rider gets no penalty.

In Sunday's race at the San Marino GP on the "Misano World Cicuit Marco Simoncelli", Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) was knocked out of the saddle at turn 4 by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (he was riding as a wildcard rider in the Aruba.-it design).

"After further investigation and discussions with the riders involved, we have come to the conclusion that it was a normal racing accident," the stewards now stated in India.

Michele Pirro will compete at the Buddh International Circuit as a replacement for Lenovo Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini, who has been injured since the Barcelona start crash. Last year's World Championship bronze medallist fractured his left ankle and second metacarpal and underwent surgery.

The "Bestia" will also be replaced by Pirro next weekend in Motegi/Japan.

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755

Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961

5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242

11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528

15. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542