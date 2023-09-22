FIM MotoGP Stewards: No penalty for Michele Pirro
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Sunday's race at the San Marino GP on the "Misano World Cicuit Marco Simoncelli", Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) was knocked out of the saddle at turn 4 by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (he was riding as a wildcard rider in the Aruba.-it design).
"After further investigation and discussions with the riders involved, we have come to the conclusion that it was a normal racing accident," the stewards now stated in India.
Michele Pirro will compete at the Buddh International Circuit as a replacement for Lenovo Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini, who has been injured since the Barcelona start crash. Last year's World Championship bronze medallist fractured his left ankle and second metacarpal and underwent surgery.
The "Bestia" will also be replaced by Pirro next weekend in Motegi/Japan.
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755
Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec
3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961
5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064
6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160
7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200
8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242
10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242
11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396
13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528
15. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542