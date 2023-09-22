Stefan Bradl (Honda/22nd): "Still have a lot to do".

"We definitely need to move up a few places in qualifying in the afternoon," LCR Honda rider Stefan Bradl stated after finishing 22nd in the first Indian GP practice session.

Stefan Bradl did not get beyond last place with the Honda RC213V of Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda Castrol team in the first free practice for the IndianOil GP at the Buddh International Circuit. The Bavarian is known to be replacing Spanish Texas GP winner Alex Rins for India and Japan (October 1).

"The first impression of this new GP circuit is actually good. My God, a few walls should be a bit further away if you could choose," noted the 33-year-old Honda MotoGP test rider, who is contesting his fifth Grand Prix this year at Greater Noide after Austin, Jerez, Assen and Misano and has scored twice so far.

"That the grip on this rarely ridden track would be mediocre on the first day of practice was to be feared," added Bradl. "But I only took one set of tyres in the first practice. Maybe that was a mistake because of the 70 minutes. But on the other hand, at least now I have enough tyres for the rest of the weekend."

By the way: because the two Friday practice sessions lasted a total of 35 minutes longer than usual (2x 70 min instead of 1x 45 and 1x 60 min) due to the new track in MotoGP, Michelin handed out two additional rear tyres and front tyres per rider.

"We fell back in the results list at the end because of the weakening tyres. But also the bike set-up is far from where it should be," Stefan Bradl remarked in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We have to make serious changes compared to Misano because there is much less grip here and the set-up from Misano no longer works. I'm riding a Kalex chassis here, so again it's different from Misano. But the difference is within limits."

"The heat here is identical to Malaysia, I would say. It feels worse than there, of course. But once you get used to it, it's okay," said the seven-time GP winner. "What I can expect from qualifying is hard to say. We still have a lot to do and we definitely need to move up a few places."

What did Stefan Bradl have to say about Marc Márquez's second place: "Yes, a new track, he always finds his way around quickly."

After the first practice session there was an interruption. Unbelievably, the marshals went on strike because they were not supplied with mineral water despite the heat. The MotoGP timed practice therefore started late at 12.45 pm and lasted until 1.55 pm.

Adjusted Friday timetable in CEST:

10.30 - 11.20 (50 min): Moto3, Practice 2

11.35 - 12.30 (55 min): Moto2, Practice 2

12.45 - 13.55 (70 min): MotoGP, Practice

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755

Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961

5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242

11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528

15. v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542