India: Overworked and thirsty marshals

"Track issue" was the reason given for the interruption of the Indian GP on Friday afternoon. The truth is that the hungry and thirsty marshals were on strike. They were also a talking point in other ways.

On the first day of practice at the IndianOil GP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, the inexperience and inadequate training and education of the local marshals became apparent several times. For example, after the numerous crashes, there were apparently problems with informing the following riders in time. "We were informed about the yellow flag, but the marshal never lifted the warning," fretted Brad Binder, whose fourth-best time in qualifying was cancelled. He dropped back to 12th place and thus missed out on direct entry into Qualifying 2 on the Red Bull-KTM. "Race Direction still didn't give me back my best lap time," he complained.

LCR Honda rider Stefan Bradl clarifies for SPEEDWEEK.com readers: "We don't get the messages in the dashboard because of yellow flags. But we do see the yellow flags from the marshals. But the best indicators are the 'light panels' at the track, which you can see from far away. Of course, it depends on when the crash happens in front of you and how quickly the marshals send out the info. But as soon as there's a yellow flag out, the lap time is cancelled anyway when you pass."

Attentive TV viewers like Swiss Erwin Plüss noticed: "The marshals in India are incredible. They run briskly to the scene of the accident, but as soon as they arrive at the rider and the fallen bike, there is helplessness. I saw a paramedic with a stethoscope dangling around his neck. He obviously wants to listen immediately to see if the fallen rider is still showing signs of life. You can only shake your head at that."

As a reminder: At the first GP events in Malaysia, for example, the experienced marshals from the Club der Salzburger Streckenfuntionäre (CdSF) were flown in.

The honorary Indian marshals do not have an easy life on the Buddh Circuit, which is why there was an interruption after the first practice.

Unbelievably, the marshals went on strike because, despite the heat, they were not supplied with mineral water or a snack for the lunch break. The MotoGP timed practice therefore started 15 minutes late at 12.45 pm and lasted until 1.55 pm.