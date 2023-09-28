Jorge Martin (Ducati): Eyes opened too late

Before the Japanese GP at the Mobility Resort Motegi, Jorge Martin went into detail about two sensational scenes from the Indian GP. With a view to his small deficit in the MotoGP World Championship, the Pramac star is emphatically relaxed.

Jorge Martin saved second place at the first Indian GP, but was then so exhausted that he even had to cancel his participation in the actually obligatory press conference of the top 3. On Thursday in Motegi, the 25-year-old Madrilenian therefore commented in more detail on his turbulent race last Sunday.

"Everything is fine after the incident in India," the World Championship runner-up assured. "I feel physically strong, so something went wrong there, I was obviously dehydrated. It was then complicated, but the doctors assured me that everything was perfect. Five hours later I was okay again."

On the mishap with the opened zip of his leather suit, Martin explained, "We analysed the matter with Alpinestars and it seems that I had not closed the zip correctly. With eight or nine laps to go, I felt that it was slowly opening. I tried to finish the race like that at first, thinking that maybe no one would notice. But when I saw on the big screen that the zip was open, I tried to close it again. It didn't work on the straight, so I tried it after turn 11. I only lost a second doing that and I was also able to make up some time afterwards."

The Pramac Ducati rider put his serious mistake on the last lap after the Buddh International Circuit's 1220m back straight down to his physical problems: "I tried to rest a bit on the straights and I closed my eyes a bit, which is maybe not the best solution," Jorge could smile about it in retrospect. "When I opened my eyes again on the last lap, it was too late: 'Damn, I have to brake!' The front wheel then started to lock up and I went wide. Fabio [Quartararo] passed me but went a bit wide - just enough for me to cross the line and pass him on the outside. I think that was one of the best overtaking manoeuvres of my career."

In any case, the exhaustion after the India GP did nothing to dampen the confidence of the 2018 Moto3 World Champion, especially as he is now only 13 points behind in the World Championship standings thanks to defending champion Pecco Bagnaia's zero.

"I have great confidence because I feel that I have the best package with my bike now," the two-time season winner underlined ahead of the Japanese GP. "The bike is the same as in Barcelona and Misano, the base is always the same and that is important. I managed my first Moto2 podium here in Motegi and last year I was third here. So I am confident. We are in a good moment and we will try to be on the podium again."

The fact that the World Championship is now open again does not change his approach, he said. "I have to enjoy the moment," Martin underlined. "I feel like I'm in the best moment of my career. I just have to enjoy that we are getting good results and try to win races and be in front. That's the way to go. I think if you enjoy the moment, the rest will come."

MotoGP results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 21 Rdn in 36:59.157 min.

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 8.649 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 8,855

4th Binder, KTM, + 12.643

5th Mir, Honda, + 13,214

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 14,673

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,946

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 17.191

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 19.118

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 26,504

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 28,521

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 29,088

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.728

14th Miller, KTM, + 31.324

15th Bradl, Honda, + 35,782

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 49,242

- Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 2 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, 8 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 15 laps back

MotoGP results Sprint, Buddh Circuit (23.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdsn in 19:18.836 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.389 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,405

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.904

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 3,266

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,327

7th Miller, KTM, + 7.172

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 8.798

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 10.530

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10.826

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 11.456

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 15.415

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 17,437

14th Pirro, Ducati, + 23.714

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 36.468

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 5 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 8 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 1st lap not completed

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1st lap not completed

- Bradl, Honda, 1st lap not completed

World Championship standings after 26 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 292 points. 2nd Martin 279. 3rd Bezzecchi 248. 4th Binder 192. 5th Aleix Espargaró 160. 6th Zarco 157. 7th Viñales 138. 8th Marini 135. 9th Miller 109. 10th Alex Márquez 108. 11th Quartararo 105. 12th Morbidelli 77. 13th Oliveira 69. 14th Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Marc Márquez 45. 17. Di Giannantonio 43. 18. Nakagami 40. 19. Pedrosa 32. 20. Raúl Fernández 29. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 16. 23. Pol Espargaró 11. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 6. 27. Pirro 5. 27. Petrucci 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 453 points. 2nd KTM 253. 3rd Aprilia 228. 4th Yamaha 125. 5th Honda 123.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 436 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 383. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 327. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 301. 5. Aprilia Racing 298. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 182. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 102. 9. LCR Honda 91. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 78. 11. Repsol Honda 61.