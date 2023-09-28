Motegi on ServusTV: Honda like a deep-sea steamer

ServusTV will broadcast the Japanese GP live on Saturday and Sunday at an early hour, with repeats in the late morning - including an interview with Marc Márquez. Gustl Auinger analyses the starting position.

That the Far East Tour would bring new excitement to the motorbike world championship was evident right from the start. ServusTV expert Gustl Auinger: "India confirmed how unpredictable MotoGP is. And in Motegi we will find completely different conditions again."

"A top facility, good grip conditions, enormous spectator interest and fantastic races," Auinger gives the World Championship premiere in India a positive report card. "We knew about the problems with the bureaucracy in advance. But if the manufacturers say that the market is important for them, they should also make an effort to bring MotoGP there. Because without manufacturers, there are no races."

Top moves closer together

In any case, the world championship is completely open again after the weekend in the gigantic multi-ethnic country. Jorge Martin is only 13 points behind Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, who dropped out on Sunday, and GP winner Marco Bezzecchi is also within striking distance with 44 points behind. Auinger: "All sides would like the title fight to last until the last round in Valencia."

For Ducati, the overall standings with three different teams at the top almost reflect an ideal situation, even the order would be right. "Of course you have the ambition to get a factory bike across the finish line first," the ServusTV expert knows. "Pramac has an equal motorbike and is challenger number 1. On the other hand, the fact that Bezzecchi can be at the front for so long was not imagined at the beginning of the season."

The curly-headed rider from Rimini is using the advantage of sitting on last year's world champion model. "There is already a recipe suggestion." But it's not just a wealth of data that the VR46 squad would have at their disposal. "The top people at Ducati also look after the satellite teams very intensively internally." This is support that Pramac also receives, of course, and the racing team also has more scope for further development with the 2023 machine. "Conversely, however, you have to acquire more know-how."

That the factory riders would come first, however, is just as logical. Meanwhile, Auinger is pondering the cause of Bagnaia's abrupt departure, which makes the title race tighter again. "I struggle to understand his crash in India as well as the one in Austin. To say it was an easy mistake is too easy for me with such a class man. It shows much more what a tightrope it is to drive at the limit with these delicate packages."

Signs of life from the Japanese

Just in time for the home grand prix, the Japanese marques showed a strong sign of life with four single-digit results, Honda even putting the entire squadron in the points in India. "You could already tell from Stefan Bradl's test times that a lot has happened and small steps have been taken in the right direction. They don't have a world champion bike, but they don't have a pathetic crutch either, as they often say."

The entire scene would benefit from competitive bikes from the Land of the Rising Sun, the ServusTV expert is convinced. "But the Japanese have to jump over their shadows, put their sense of honour behind them and open up." While the world's largest manufacturer was once able to draw on more resources than other corporations, this circumstance is now having a negative effect due to entrenched structures and long decision-making paths. "Honda is like an ocean liner that navigates more slowly than a small sports boat.

But now the team comes with a tailwind to the in-house track, from which they also have a data advantage, the milder temperatures should also help. "Honda, of course, has the ambition to perform at home. And Yamaha would like nothing better than to sek Honda in Japan." However, with the race at Motegi to be decided on the brakes, the task could prove tricky. "On the other hand, Marc Márquez also took pole last year and ended up fourth."

Twelve months later, the omens would be even better. "Without his crash, the fight at the top in India would have been highly interesting. When Marc senses that something is possible, all principles are thrown overboard. I dare say he will be on the podium on Sunday." On the other podium places, the ServusTV expert sees the Ducati riders. "The pressure is on Pecco, though. He can't just rely on the sprint."

Marc Márquez in ServusTV interview

Around the race action, Marc Márquez faces an exclusive one-on-one. There is also a look at the resurrection of the Japanese factories and the Ducati duel between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin for the World Championship lead. Another article deals with the enormous strain on the riders at the overseas races.

Alina Marzi and Alex Hofmann report directly from the pit lane of the Mobility Resort Motegi, commentary and analysis are provided by Philipp Krummholz and Sandro Cortese.

